Computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) software benefits are well-documented in hundreds of maintenance books and Internet articles.

The advantages of cloud-based CMMS over traditional on-premise solutions, on the other hand, are less well-known.

The term “cloud” or “hosted” software refers to software accessible through the Internet, as opposed to on-premise software, which is downloaded and installed on local computers or servers.

Cloud software has been getting attention as the next step in the growth of the software industry. Cloud-based software provided via the Internet has become a preferable option as Internet speeds have advanced, database storage has become less expensive, and the smartphone and tablet era has begun.

Cloud CMMS software provides the same functionality levels as traditional on-premise systems but with more beneficial features and efficiency.

Faster Setup

You and your team can be up and running in minutes using cloud-based CMMS software. After registering, you will have immediate access to your CMMS system. There is no time lost waiting for paperwork to arrive, configuring devices, installing software, and so on. With cloud CMMS, everything is done automatically.

No IT-related Expenses

Because cloud-based CMMS software is hosted on the software provider’s servers, no expenditures for server hardware and maintenance, operating system licences, network configuration, or IT support are incurred. Instead, you utilise your current IT infrastructures, like PCs, tablets, and mobile phones.

Access Anywhere

Cloud-based CMMS is accessible from any Internet connection, anywhere worldwide. So whether your system’s users are at home or on the move, there is no need to set up firewalls or give access to specific IP addresses.

Going Mobile

Mobile technology is transforming the way organisations operate today. Tablets and smartphones have become essential business tools, increasing performance and productivity like never before. This means less time in front of a pc and more time on the front lines. Mobile Job Management Software is fantastic for technicians who want immediate CMMS access while on the job. In addition, most CMMS mobile apps may be accessible via any mobile device, eliminating the need for expensive portable hardware.

System Features

Many of the most popular systems on the market offer features that assist service businesses by simplifying certain processes. Features like Asset Management Software can help manage and monitor business assets and equipment, and CRM Software and Task Management Software can facilitate communications between the business and customers and manage multiple tasks simultaneously, ensuring the business is always running smoothly.

Weekly System Updates

It is essential to keep your software up to date. Software updates can often include new features, bug fixes, improvements to certain features and processes that help you operate more efficiently. Patches, fixes, and security updates are also included with updates to resolve any problems in the system. With cloud-based software, constant updates are included in the subscription and regularly update automatically, ensuring that you always have the most up to date version of the CMMS at no extra cost.

Database Administration

With on-premise software, you need to back up your database to another server regularly or risk potentially losing all of your essential CMMS data if your server’s or computer’s hard drive crashes. Your essential data includes the history of all your assets and work orders. Regular backups are included in the subscription fee for cloud-based CMMS software. Cloud CMMS providers store data on several servers in various locations, protecting your business against hardware failures or any other unforeseen disasters. In addition, many providers guarantee more than 99.9% uptime, so you can be confident that your CMMS will be accessible when you need it.

Database Protection

The cloud CMMS providers or their hosting provider are responsible for the protection of your data. They are responsible for data security, anti-virus upgrades, secure logins, and data encryption. This provides you with confidence that your data is protected.

24/7 Monitoring

When using on-premise software, if the server goes down, you have to wait until your IT specialist can restart it. If this occurs over the weekend, the CMMS could be down for several hours at a time. Cloud-hosted CMMS applications run on servers that are constantly monitored. The servers are often co-located in locations that also host other Web applications, allowing monitoring costs to be shared across their client base. Server technicians are on-site and ready to get servers back up and running as soon as possible.

If you are thinking about updating or adopting a CMMS for the first time, cloud-based software offers significant benefits and cost reductions over traditional on-premise software. In addition, cloud-based CMMS’s reliability, accessibility, and higher return on investment can provide you with the competitive edge you need to take your business strategy to the next level.