As the possibility of going abroad this summer is looking less likely, Brits may opt to book a holiday closer to home. To fill the void of viewing some of the world’s most popular attractions, online booking platform, eviivo, has curated a list of look-a-like destinations of famous landmarks across the globe for the perfect staycation holiday.

eviivo has identified 12 incredible UK locations, which are the homegrown equivalent of the famous landmarks in the world, coupled with amazing independent accommodation in those areas for holidaymakers.

1. Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland, UK or The Great Wall of China, Huairou District, China

Stretching across 70 miles of British countryside, Hadrian’s Wall might not be quite as long as its East Asian equivalent. However, steeped in Roman history and offering breath-taking views, holidaymakers can rest assured Hadrian’s Wall still offers tourists a wonderful alternative. Luxury B&B, Carraw Bed and Breakfast is but a stone’s throw away from Hadrian’s Wall https://www.carraw.co.uk/

2. National Monument, Edinburgh, UK or The Acropolis, Athens, Greece

The architectural resemblance between the two monuments could trick the untrained eye – each a feast of classical engineering waiting to be explored, yet one only requires a gentle train ride to Edinburgh (you do the maths!) Escape to Edinburgh has a range of luxuriously appointed holiday apartments in the city centre and are in walking distance for those that want to visit Scotland’s Acropolis. https://escapetoedinburgh.com/

3. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset, UK or Grand Canyon, USA

Tourists missing out on their trip to the Grand Canyon this year can still get their fill of breath-taking views and historic cliffs at Cheddar Gorge in Somerset. These deep gorges offer a Grand Canyon-style adventure on a slightly smaller scale. Cheddar Gorge is on Compton House Hotel’s doorstep, saving holidaymakers the 5,000 mile trip to the Grand Canyon. http://www.comptonhse.com/

4. Royal Pavilion, Brighton, UK or Taj Mahal, Agra, India

Built in the Indo-Saracenic style the Brighton Pavilion is a fantastic British alternative to the Taj Mahal. Both recognisable by their brilliant white domes, these incredible buildings have history waiting to be discovered. In a mere distance of a mile from the local landmark, stylish Regency-inspired B&B, No.27, offers a luxurious home away from home holiday experience. https://www.brighton-bed-and-breakfast.co.uk/

5. Blackpool Tower, Blackpool, UK or Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Blackpool, often labelled the Paris of the North, features its own iconic and beautiful tower. Both Blackpool Tower and the Eiffel Tower offer amazing panoramic views of their surroundings and in Blackpool’s case, far across the Irish Sea. Close-by, 5-star rated guest house The Arthington offers a touch of flair to those wishing to visit the 125 year old landmark https://arthingtonguesthouse.co.uk/

6. Angel of North, Gateshead, UK or Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Those planning to pay Christ the Redeemer a visit this year who no longer can due to COVID-19 can be sure the Angel of the North provides a jaw-dropping alternative. The weather may not be as good in the North East as it is in Rio but the Gateshead landmark is an equally stunning work of art. Eslington Villa offers a delicious dining experience with room decorated with comfort in mind and is only a few miles from this popular UK landmark. https://www.eslingtonvilla.co.uk/

7. Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth, UK or Burj Al Arab, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Offering tourists ocean views from great heights, both of these look-a-like landmarks show off the beautiful surroundings – Portsmouth and Dubai. For holidaymakers that can’t make it to the luxurious hotel Burj Al Arab, Orchard Apartment in Portsmouth makes for a great stay – just shy of 2 miles away from the sail-like Spinnaker Tower. https://www.orchardapartment.com/

8. Ben Nevis, Scotland, UK or Machu Picchu, Andes Mountains, Peru

Attracting tourists to their vast mountain tops and greenery, Scotland and Peru host the explorer’s ultimate dream location. If you don’t fancy the five day hike up the Inca trail, enjoy a much more leisurely and equally as stunning trek through the rolling hills of Ben Nevis. Offering a budgeted version of the Machu Picchu, Brits can opt for a stay in Shelbeck B&B – only 2.5 miles from the highest mountain in the British Isles https://www.shelbeckbandb.co.uk/en-GB/homepage

9. The Bridge of Sighs, Cambridge, UK or Rialto Bridge, Venice, Italy

Instead of punting through the canals of Venice, why not try something a bit different and much closer to home? Similar in their architectural design, these European bridges based in Cambridge and Venice are some of the cities’ most significant tourist attractions. A mere two miles away from The Bridge of Sighs, tourists can stay in comfortable B&B 5 Chapel Street. https://www.5chapelstreet.com/

10. Minack Theatre, Cornwall, UK or Delphi Theatre, Delphi, Greece

Famous for their rich history of open-air theatres, The Delphi Theatre is just one of the well-known attractions in Greece. The world famous Minack Theatre in Cornwall replicates the Grecian open-air venue overlooking the panorama of Porthcurno Bay. Close by sits Higher Faugan Parc, a perfect property for holiday makers to call home and explore the wonders of Cornwall. https://higherfaugan.co.uk/

11. Humber Bridge, Yorkshire, UK or The Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA

Both are incredible suspension bridges that span huge distances. However, the Humber Bridge offers a wonderful alternative for jet setters that don’t want a 10-hour flight to San Francisco. Brits can treat themselves to a luxury stay 1.5 mikes away from Golden Gate’s look alike in the Yorkshire-based property Bardney Hall. http://bardneyhall.co.uk/

12. Great Pagoda, London, UK or Tran Quoc Pagoda, Hanoi, Vietnam

Inspired by East Asia building designs, the 18th century Great Pagoda in Kew, London mirrors the wonderous 6th century Vietnamese Hanoi Pagoda with its layered high-rise aesthetic. Kew is a far easier location to travel to these days offers tourists a beautiful Asian wonder much, much closer to home. Less than a mile away from the Great Pagoda, Kew Gardens B&B offers a delightful local place for visitors to stay. http://kewgardensbandb.com/

