Self-care is widely discussed these days, yet many people still fail to see its importance. To put it simply, self-care is a broad term that encompasses everything you do for your mental and physical wellness. These are activities designed to help you fight stress, boost happiness, and maintain a healthy relationship with yourself.

To help you get started, here are four simple self-care habits to practice:

Have a balanced diet

Fulfilling your nutritional needs is an integral part of self-care. Your mind and body function best when fueled with the right nutrients. Opting for a healthy diet can also protect you against obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

People with busy lifestyles tend to consume unhealthy food because of their convenience. Instead of relying on fast food and processed meals, establish and follow a meal plan.Create a grocery list and incorporate fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and beans to your daily meals.

Planning your meals lets you gain better control of what you consume.This ensures you get your daily nutrients and prevents you from overeating. On top of that, meal planning is more cost-effective than eating out daily. And because you also manage your portions, you don’t have to worry about food going to waste.

Meditate

Stress can hinder your mind and body from functioning well. One way you can control your thought processes and feel more relaxed is through meditation.

Meditative practices can give you a sense of calm that can benefit both your mental and physical health. Research shows that regular meditation can strengthen your immune system, improve your mood, and lower blood pressure.One theory suggests that meditation reduces the activity of the sympathetic nervous system, which results in a slower heart rate and muscle relaxation.It can also alleviate anxiety and depression, allowing you to focus on the present.

Common types of meditation include:

Mindfulness meditation – focuses on breathing and awareness of your surroundings. Can easily be practiced on your own.

Spiritual meditation – concentration on God, the Universe, or anything more significant than our selves.

Focused meditation – allows you to fix your attention on an object, sound, or sensation.

Movement meditation – makes use of soothing and flowing actions. Tai chi, yoga, and qi gong are famous examples.

Mantra meditation – Repetitive chanting ofany soothing word, phrase, or sound to clear the mind and relax the body.

It only takes around 10 to 20 minutes of practice a day to benefit from meditation. There are several podcasts and video tutorials you can follow that are designed for beginners. Or you can always enroll in a class and learn from a trained professional.

In theory, meditation might sound simple, but it takes dedication to focus your mind and body. In today’s busy world, it takes tremendous effort to quiet your thoughts and achieve inner peace.

Get pampered

Pampering is one of the most effective forms of self-care. Spoiling yourself from time to time can help put your mind and body at ease. Indulging in amassage, getting a pedicure, or simply soaking in a tub full of bubbles are great ways to de-stress after a long day at work. After all, making time to enjoy yourself is ultimately the goal of self-care.

While most pampering activities are often associated with luxurious activities, there are many ways for you to indulge without spending too much. A glass of wine and a few scented candles can instantly clear your mind and lift your mood. You could also get creative and even make homemade masks and facials from ingredients in your pantry. Giving yourself some pamper time at least once a week can rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

Learn a new skill

Lifelong learning is essential to your growth and overall wellness. Learning a new skill keeps your mind sharp and reduces stress. By picking up new skills, you get to strengthen the muscles in your brain and slow down cognitive aging. People who actively learn new things are less likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Gaining a new skill like baking, photography, or flower arranging can help you overcome boredom and expand your social networks. It exposes you to all sorts of people and perspectives outside of your comfort zone.

Constantly challenging your mind helps you learn things quicker over time. The more you know, the easier you can advance your career and diversify your job options.

It can be tough to find time for yourself in today’s fast-paced world. But scheduling self-care time can do wonders for your overall health. Moments alone will help you refocus and appreciate life better. After all, when you take care of yourself, you become a better person to others.