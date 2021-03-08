Summers-Inman, the award-winning construction and property consultancy, that provides a wide range of health, safety, wellbeing and environmental services, has announced the appointment of a new Associate Director.

Andrew Slater joins Summers-Inman as Health, Safety and Environmental Lead after two decades spent within the construction industry holding similar roles at other high-profile companies.

In his new role, Andrew, who is a Chartered member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), will act as Head of Health and Safety/Principal Design Team Lead and will deliver construction, health, safety, environmental and safety risk management advice to the firms’ many blue-chip clients.

Andrew is also an experienced project manager which complements and enhances his ability to work with parties in the project and construction risk management process.

Commenting on his new role, Andrew said:

“I am delighted to be joining the team at Summers-Inman and contribute to the company’s ongoing success. The firm has an excellent reputation within the industry with a proud history of providing key support on some fantastic schemes, both on a regional and national basis.

“I am especially looking forward to developing the quality, safety, health and environment team and systems to further improve our service offering to our clients.”

Mark Dutton, Director at Summers-Inman said:

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the team as he is passionate about our work at Summers-Inman and his senior input will be crucial as we continue to deliver the quality of service our clients have become accustomed to.

“With a highly experienced team in place, we’re well equipped for the year ahead, which is looking very busy as we continue to support contracts with major public and private sector clients.”

One of Andrew’s first tasks will see him working as construction, design and management adviser for Your Homes Newcastle, where Summers-Inman is retained to provide CDM advisory services. Here, he will be delivering training and providing and ad hoc advice for several health and safety matters across the organisation.

He will also be involved in overseeing a series of MRI installations by Phillips for various healthcare trusts.

Summers-Inman operates nationally with a staff of 130 employed in seven offices throughout the UK in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Leicester, Birmingham and London.

The consultancy has an enviable list of blue-chip clients including Aldi, Walkers, PepsiCo, Tesco, McDonalds and Severn Trent Water.