A team of newly-appointed Headboy, Headgirl and deputies will be leading Richmond Sixth Form College’s virtual open evening on Thursday 15th October. Fresh into their new positions, the students will present a series of films at the event to highlight the outstanding teaching and careers support as well as the exceptional extra-curricular opportunities they experience at the college.

Uchenna Anyadiegwu and Joely Weston, Headboy and Headgirl, will welcome visitors and talk to them about their reasons for choosing the college, how they settled in and what makes it such a special place for them. The deputy leaders, Millie Aston, Toni Carr and Thomas Watson will host two films, taking a behind-the-scenes tour of the fabulous campus facilities, as well as enabling students and their families to meet the Sixth Form Team, who along with the college’s specialist subject teachers, are pivotal in ensuring students thrive at college.

Uchenna Anyadiegwu, said: “We are a close-knit family at Richmond Sixth Form College, which is primarily down to our excellent staff-student relationships. Our subject teachers offer superb guidance, and we are fortunate to have the continuous support of the Sixth Form Team who are always available to give valuable advice.”

The new ‘Explore Richmond Sixth Form College’ film will be showcased, offering a comprehensive overview of life at the college, including academic success, excellent enrichment opportunities, award-winning careers support, excellent transition and bridging work, inspiring alumni and much more.

Les Richardson, Head of Sixth Form, said: “I would very much have liked to have hosted our popular open evening and welcomed students and their families to our campus to meet our dynamic, specialist teachers and, most importantly, experience first-hand how our students are nurtured, become independent learners and thrive at our college. Our virtual offering aims to deliver an informative and inspiring event that will leave visitors in no doubt about the tremendous learning and enrichment opportunities that stimulate and develop our students and prepare them for university or working life.

”A benefit of hosting our event virtually is that the content for the evening will remain on the site at www.explorerichmondsixthform.org throughout the year, so students and their families can revisit our bank of resources at any time.”

The college’s 48-page prospectus will be available to download, including detailed subject information about the broad range of A-levels and CTEC courses that are offered. Information about the college’s easy-online-application process, transport, UCAS and financial assistance will also be available.

The open evening will be hosted at www.explorerichmondsixthform.org from 6pm on Thursday 15th October and the site will be available throughout the year.