Instagram has turned out to be one of the most popular social media platforms of late, both among users and brands. It has shown immense potential and led several brands to succeed while solely depending on one platform.

To put things in perspective, as many as 130 million users tap on shopping posts on Instagram every month. This statistic has always been staggering and promising for brands and marketers as a whole.

So, if you too want to diversify your presence and manage a killer Instagram presence, you can look out for Gold Coast SEO services that possess the expertise needed to ensure you reach your sales target.

As of now, let’s take a look at the basic tips that can help you start with your Instagram marketing campaign.

Create a Business Account

The first thing you need to do is create a business account for your brand on Instagram. Business accounts unlock various perks and tools that can help you master your branding, like

Insights

Instagram ads

Primary + secondary messaging tabs

IG shopping

And a call-to-action and information button

Define Your Goals

You should have a fixed goal that you want to achieve via Instagram marketing. This goal can help you stay on track with the campaigns. You may choose to either execute the campaign yourself or hire some expert Gold Coast SEO services to do the same on your behalf. Your goals can be

Creating a killer brand awareness and presence

Generating leads

Increase sales

Increase website traffic

Target Your Audience

Social media platforms can allow you to target a fixed audience based on age groups, gender, or even geographic location. This can help you reach out to the most relevant users to enhance interaction and awareness.

For example, if your product deals with footwear for young males in Perth, you can set your advertisement campaigns to target male users who are between the ages of 18 and 30 in Perth. This way, the leads you generate are pure.

Optimize Your Profile Page

Your profile page should speak a lot about your brand. Make sure you have used the space for the bio well enough to portray everything your brand stands for or deals with in just around 150 characters.

Your Instagram bio should have

Your business name,

What you deal in,

Website link,

Call-to-action, and

An information button

All of these together can help you build interaction and awareness for your brand.

Create Compelling and Engaging Content

Once you are done with the bio, you should focus on the content you create. Now, Instagram allows you to post multiple types of media, like pictures, IGTV, Reels, stories, etc. You should make sure of these different types of posts to convey your brand story to every user that comes looking for your profile.

Some posts that can really engage with your audiences are

Behind the scenes

Instructionals posts

Videos

Reels

Finishing Up

Instagram has massive potential for brands to create product awareness and also to generate quality leads. It has a huge footfall in terms of the user base, which can lead to a lucrative business for you. However, you still need to work for it and know every little handy tips and trick to get things done.

Luckily for you, you can take help from multiple Gold Coast SEO services in this campaign. But yes, you do need to ensure that the SEO company you are hiring for your Instagram marketing campaign should be experienced in this regard to ensure that you can get maximum ROI in terms of investments and sales.