Seriös Group is embarking on a new scale-up strategy after it exceeded its first-year revenue forecast, which includes the creation of new jobs.

The Newcastle-based business plans to recruit seven new employees in the coming weeks, as part of its strategic growth plans.

In its first year of operation, the company has successfully navigated its way through the Covid-19 pandemic and has set itself ambitious growth plans, including increasing its head count to 30 within the next five years.

Seriös Group is a boutique business specialising in the delivery of professional services across multiple industry sectors, focusing on business intelligence, data analytics, testing and quality assurance. Its founding directors, Lee Rorison, Paul Davison, David Milnes and Antonio Nigrelli, have a wealth of experience delivering projects for large blue chip organisations.

It has also announced the appointment of entrepreneurial investor and mentor, Neil Stephenson as its first non-executive director.

Well-known in the North East business community, actively investing in the tech sector and holding several board positions, Neil’s experience will be invaluable to Seriös Group’s strategic development.

The rapid growth of the business has been supported by specialist advice from Newcastle-based advisory firm, Ryecroft Glenton (RG).

The company has utilised RG’s ‘Outsourced | FD’ solution – a flexible, but integral service which manages Seriös Group’s entire finance function, including measuring and tracking the financial vision and goals, while enabling the business’ owners to concentrate on growth.

Lee Rorison, CEO of Seriös Group, said: “Having established a business prior to a global pandemic, we are very pleased with our achievements at the end of our first year. Increasing demand for our services is the driving factor in our decision to grow and create new jobs.

“We are really pleased that Neil has agreed to join us as a non-executive director. His support and advice will play a significant part in our scale-up strategy and we are grateful to RG’s partner and head of corporate finance, Carl Swansbury who has provided us with strategic advice over recent months, while introducing us to Neil.”

Lee added: “The support we receive from RG has been excellent and has allowed us to focus on the services we provide our clients. Outsourced | FD not only meets our requirements, but it gives us access to the wider services available from RG, including its corporate finance service line, which provides the advice and expertise needed to build upon our success to date with further expansion opportunities.”

Dan Cooper, director and head of Outsourced | FD, said: “We were introduced to Lee Rorison of Seriös Group in early 2020 and were engaged to provide a fully operational outsourced finance function to the business, through RGs Outsourced | FD division, to support the shareholders in achieving their set five-year plan.

“I am delighted to be working with the company and the four founding shareholders on what I see as being an extremely exciting journey over the coming years.

“Despite the difficult times we have all had to face over the last 12 months, I am pleased that Seriös Group has been able to surpass its first-year targets, through the hard work of the shareholders, and it is great to see the business continuing to go from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing the journey with them.”