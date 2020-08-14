Converse’s first capsule collaboration with photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis is teeming with florals, inspired by a double-exposed image taken on a trip to Mexico that reminded the artist of her late father. Jarvis, known for combining a modern fashion aesthetic with sensitive and emotional portraiture, uses the image to transform the Chuck Taylor All Star CX, as well as the sneaker’s secondary laces, dust bag, shoebox and an accompanying cotton jersey pullover hoodie, into a floral fantasy.

Incorporating the floral photograph is a means to pay respect or “give the man his flowers.” Giving flowers, a ritual meant for both celebrating and paying tribute to life, is an homage to Jarvis’ father’s sharp sartorial aesthetic and to how he helped inspire her identity as a photographer. “He had such great style, and I can remember his outfit choices always had something extra; some bit of unexpected flare,” she says. “These pieces I’ve made are something extra — with an unexpected flare.”

To capture that flare, the floral hues are contrasted with a crisp white on the sneaker’s tongue, crafted in corduroy — a nod to her father’s favored fabric.

Allowing for maximum exposure, a translucent foxing extends the floral print to the sole and exposes the shoe’s construction. The translucency also reveals Converse CX foam, an innovative pairing of a single-density PU insole and lightweight phylon midsole for long-lasting comfort.

Converse x Shaniqwa Jarvis Chuck Taylor All Star CX and apparel will be available at converse.com August 13.