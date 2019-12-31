Every year when it’s time to change our calendars – we think of making some changes, adopting new habits and quitting old ones to improve the quality and standard of life. Most of us think about joining a gym while others think of quitting on tobacco. While assessing what to leave and what to pick, we often forget to pay attention to our financial lives. It doesn’t even hit to us to focus on our finances to spend a great year ahead. While financial resolutions are the most neglected ones, they are for sure the most important ones. Leaving them behind may alter our financial future and hence, it should be done with proper strategies and planning.

Here in this blog, we have listed a few financial resolutions that you must take this year and stick to it.

Pay Bills on Payday

Payday is the right day to pay your bills. Generally, we pay our rents on that day. But it wouldn’t hurt us if we make a habit to pay all our other essential bills on the payday or just a day after it. Do you ask why? That is because the sooner you pay, the better it is for you financially. If you wait for the end or middle of the month to make the payments, it may happen that you wouldn’t have any money left, which may force you to take a Payday Loan. To avoid such critical situations, you should always pay your bills on the payday. Along with that, hit the supermart and do your monthly household shopping on that day.

Create a Planner

Be specific in your planner. Make entries for everything where you spend your money under the particular date. At the end of the month, review your spendings and analyse to identify if you have spent more than what was required. If yes, then learn to curb your expenses. A detailed planner is an easy method to calculate the outgoings that will help you to create and stick to your budget. It will also allow you a platform to cross-check with any unnecessary expense that you may have made during the month.

Build your Emergency Fund

When you do not have an emergency fund and life catches you off-guard, it becomes challenging to find monetary support to constantly help you. Your savings or an emergency fund can help you if you have one. It is extremely important to weave a safety net for emergencies. What if your employer no longer needs you? Do you have sufficient money to help you survive for a few months unless you get on a new job? What about a bigger than expected tax bill that may take you back? Emergencies never ever knock on your door – it just sweeps inside and stands in front of you asking to be treated immediately. Start building a fund to maintain your financial fitness.

Monitor your Credit Report

Have you ever checked your credit report? According to a report by Experian, 72% of people aged 18-24 have never checked their credit report and about 49% of the UK adults have never assessed their report. Checking your credit report and monitoring it will help you in eliminating errors if any on the report. Sometimes, we overlook the errors on our report that hurts our score. If you find any issues in your report, contact the Credit Reference Agency and discuss the issue with them for a resolution. Do it once a year at least to stay on the safer side.

Making financial resolutions is not going to work if you do not put it to work. And bringing in a habit and changing the way you function and govern your day-to-day life is also challenging and you may find it difficult. Don’t be too harsh on yourself – take one little step every day that will take you in the right direction. Building your financial future is not easy and will require years of patience, determination and efforts. Starting off the New Year with new intentions and detailed planning is essential for your financial security. However, you need to review your goals constantly at periodic intervals to ensure that you are on the right track. Take our first step towards building something useful and beneficial this New Year 2020.