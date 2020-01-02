Shildon AFC have been awarded a grant of £18,750 by Hays Travel Foundation to help the Club provide opportunities for up to 120 young people gain an apprenticeship with Hays Travel over a 3 year period. The grant will also help the Club build on its successful Holiday Club which it launched in the Easter Holidays.

The apprenticeship programme will be delivered in partnership with the Clubs Sponsors Livin, who through Livin Futures, will identify potential candidates and help prepare them for a guaranteed interview with Hays Travel.

David Dent, Chairman of Shildon AFC, said “ We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this grant from the Hays Travel Foundation. Community is at the heart of our Club and this allows us to sustain and grow our free Holiday Club and to provide opportunities to young people in the area to go and develop a career in the Travel industry with a company who have an exceptional reputation “

Peter Fidler, Hays Travel Foundation Trustee said “ We are happy to support Shildon AFC in delivering their project. The application we received offered a clear indication on how the grant will benefit the local community and we are delighted that the project will enable young people take part in the Holiday Club but also potentially lead to apprenticeship opportunities with Hays Travel “

