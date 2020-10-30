One of the North East’s best known businessmen has been appointed to the board of Newcastle-headquartered shipping insurer, North.

Former KPMG partner Mick Thompson was appointed as independent non-executive director of the global mutual liability insurer, and will bring his extensive cross-sector experience to North.

Mick, who retired as a senior partner in 2018, has joined North’s international board of directors, chaired by Pratap Shirke of ASP Shipmanagement.

He has also been appointed to North’s Group Audit Committee.

Mick said: “I’m honoured to be joining the board of North in its 160th year – a historic global business with firm roots in the North East.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with North’s directors to develop the Club’s strategy and achieve its goals.”

This latest appointment is in addition to a number of other board level roles Mick performs, including as independent non-executive director of Newcastle Building Society, non-executive director of Atlas Cloud and Charles Clinkard Group, trustee of Greggs Foundation, Trustee of Tyne and Wear Building Preservation Trust and Trustee of Newcastle United Foundation.

Mick joins North at a time of growth for the Club, as its latest set of results show an additional 20 million tonnes of international ocean-going vessels were insured in 2019/20.

In recent months the organisation has also diversified its offer to customers, known as members, to include new products. New jobs have been created as a result of the diversification strategy.

Paul Jennings, chief executive of North, added: “We’re very proud to welcome someone of Mick’s calibre to the board of North.

“He’s a highly respected member of the North East business community who is committed to the region and its economy – as demonstrated by his extensive work across sectors.

“North will benefit hugely from Mick’s financial sector and regulatory experience, as well as his strategic insight.”