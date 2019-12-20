Every business should take advantage of the innovations in the financial world. And this means embracing cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. According to Artur Hochberg Soarfx, cryptocurrencies are not just safer, but they open doors to growing the business.

Once you receive payments in Bitcoins, you can use it as a form of currency to pay your suppliers, or as a form of investment.

What You Need to Receive Bitcoin Payments

Receiving payments in bitcoins is not a complicated process. All you need is a Bitcoin wallet. The Bitcoin wallet is software that holds your bitcoin balance. It has an address and a corresponding private key that will facilitate the transactions.

Why Artur Hochberg Soarfx Encourages Receiving Bitcoin Payments

Here are four reasons why you should add bitcoin as a payment option.

1) Payments are Instant

Accepting an international payment can take longer to clear. It can take days for the money to reflect in your bank account, especially for large amounts. Other methods of payments are not better either, PayPal and Payoneer, for instance, are not accepted in some countries.

With bitcoins, you can receive the payment almost instantly. It utilizes blockchain technology that cuts out middlemen such as banks. With a cryptocurrency wallet, you can use a peer-to-peer transaction to receive payments in minutes, at no fees.

2) It Gives Your Business a Diverse Portfolio

You cannot rely solely on your products to make money. Investing some of the profits can grow your wealth. If you are already investing in stocks and bonds, bitcoins are a great way to diversify your portfolio.

When you receive the payment in bitcoins, avoid exchanging it for fiat money immediately. The cryptocurrency industry is growing, says expert Artur Hochberg Soarfx, and you stand to make high returns from selling the bitcoins in future, at a higher value.

3) It Provides a Cushion against Inflation

Receiving payments in bitcoins means you do not have to keep all your money in cash. The diversification will reduce your exposure to the risk of inflation associated with fiat currencies.

Fiat currency easily loses value. It is affected by political instability, interest rate differentials, and various economic fundamentals. Bitcoins operate under blockchain, which makes it decentralized. This means that the government cannot interfere with it.

4) It Could Grow Your Customer Base

Young people tend to be more open to new technologies and will prefer it to traditional methods of doing things. Having bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies as a payment method will attract this generation.

Expanding customer payment options will also attract people who find crypto transactions safer and more anonymous compared to credit cards and other types of online payment systems. It will increase conversion rate, and grow the business.

In conclusion, your business cannot achieve growth using the same traditional methods of operation. Add bitcoins as a method of payment and you are sure to experience an increased conversion rate.

According to Artur Hochberg Soarfx, bitcoins are a form of investment and will, at the same time, protect you from the effects of inflation. Get a bitcoin wallet today and receive international payments faster and for less.