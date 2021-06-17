The finishing touches are being made to a new showhome at Bellway’s Stanegate Manor development in Corbridge ready for its opening this month.

The showhome, a four-bedroom detached Acacia house type, will be fully furnished to give prospective buyers an insight into the spacious layout and thoughtful design of typical properties at the development, off Cow Lane, and is due to open for viewings on Saturday 19 June.

When complete, Stanegate Manor will comprise 58 new homes, including a mix of three and four-bedroom houses, as well as two-bedroom bungalows. The housebuilder is providing 48 homes for private sale and 10 properties as affordable housing for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Stanegate Manor is part of a wider scheme of 181 homes taking shape on the northern edge of Corbridge, off Milkwell Lane.

The first homes at the development have already been reserved by buyers and the first residents are set to move in this autumn.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “The attractive range of homes on offer at Stanegate Manor will suit a mix of buyers at different stages of the property ladder, from first-time buyers to growing families and downsizers.

“The Acacia is a beautiful house type and the showhome will enable visitors to see first-hand the high-quality design and build of properties we are providing within the village.

“The showhome interior features an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with French doors to the back garden, plus a utility room and a separate living room downstairs.

“The four-bedroom family home also benefits from an integral garage.

“As well as viewing the showhome, visitors to the site can appreciate its convenient location, with excellent transport links to Hexham and Newcastle via the A69, while direct trains to Newcastle also run from the village’s railway station.

“Located close to both Corbridge Middle School and Corbridge First School, the homes are also well-situated for families, who are looking for a new home with easy access to local schools within the area.”

Appointments can be made to visit the Bellway sales office on site in line with current guidelines.

There is a selection of four-bedroom houses currently available to buy at Stanegate Manor, with prices starting from £329,995.

For more information visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 448 9667.