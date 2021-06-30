Global affiliate and partnership marketing agency, Silverbean, took home the award for Best Affiliate Partnership with food subscription brand, HelloFresh, and student discount platform, TOTUM, at the Performance Marketing Awards (PMAs) on Tuesday.

The PMAs showcase the performance marketing industry’s most innovative and groundbreaking campaigns, companies and individuals.

By targeting HelloFresh’s key student audience through an innovative approach to the partnership, the winning campaign delivered a 437% year on year uplift on new customer subscriptions and an 852% year on year increase in customer lifetime value for HelloFresh.

Meanwhile, partner TOTUM saw hugely increased reach across its social platforms, delivering the campaign to over 300,000 viewers during the promotional period.

Performance Marketing Awards judges said: “Silverbean tapped into the synergy between HelloFresh and TOTUM to create a campaign that benefited both partners in equal measure. The creativity element was smart and produced strong reach and brand association through social.”

Louise James, global associate director at Silverbean, said: “It’s fantastic to see the hard work of all parties involved in this campaign recognised with this win.

“The Silverbean team spotted a great opportunity to match a key demographic for HelloFresh in TOTUM and as a result of a strong collaborative approach between agency, brand and partner, produced an amazing set of results. I’m extremely proud of all involved.”

HelloFresh and Silverbean were also highly commended in the Global Excellence category at the awards ceremony alongside partnership automation platform, Impact.