N21 Group, the parent company of global affiliate marketing agency Silverbean and digital marketing specialist agency AGY47, has announced the launch of a third agency under the N21 Group umbrella alongside an AGY47 rebrand.

AGY47, which previously focused on search and paid media for ecommerce brands. has been rebranded as Ortus. The agency will now operate as a boutique paid media agency led by associate director, Sarah Williams.

In addition, N21 Group is creating a new digital PR-led search agency, North, to support the growing demand it has seen in 2020 from clients for fresh, creative ideas to drive search performance and brand visibility.

Neil Robbins, CEO at N21 Group, said: “In early 2019, I set out a new direction for our long-term brand strategy to underpin our UK and international growth ambitions. The first phase of that brand strategy has worked incredibly well for us and has made a significant contribution to our rapid growth since then.

“The rebrand of AGY47 to Ortus and the launch of North is the next natural step for us to take which I believe will enable us to create a stronger network of strategic partners, attract the best talent to join our teams and to win the type of high calibre client we are positioning ourselves for.”

Sarah Williams, associate director at Ortus, said: “Neil quickly recognised the ambition and vision I have for Ortus and its services, and the passion and dedication my incredible team has for both our clients and paid marketing. Relaunching with these clear goals is a logical progression which will allow us to put all of our focus on delivering incredible paid media results.

“I am really excited to have worked on the Ortus branding and what it stands for from the very beginning and I cannot wait to see the growth and impact it delivers. Watch this space!”

Beth Dennis, Head of Digital at North, said “We have seen a fundamental shift in demand from clients and our new agency reflects that. We have built an outstanding team of creative minded, digital PRs in the last 18 months and one of our strategic areas of focus is to partner with more technical-led SEO agencies so they can provide their clients with an even better service.”