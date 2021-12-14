Silverstone Residential Surveys is kit sponsor of the under-9 team at Newcastle East End FC for a further year.

The company has sponsored both the match and training kit throughout 2021 and will be supporting the team in the year ahead.

Based in Newcastle, Silverstone Residential Surveys, is a specialist building surveying practice, regulated by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). Its team of building surveyors provide fully independent home buyer’s survey reports for residential properties located throughout the North East.

The company was keen to support the grass roots football team with its colleague, senior associate director, Phil Bone, at its sister company, Silverstone Building Consultancy, a coach for both the under-9 and under-7 teams.

Established in 1995, Newcastle East End FC is a registered charity and a FA Charter Standard Community Club based in Walkergate, Tyneside.

The under-9 team plays in the Northumberland Football League in the Serie A division.

Phil Bone, said: “As a registered charity, we rely heavily on donations from local businesses and the wider community, so I would like to thank Silverstone Residential Surveys for its support.

“I have always played football. It is a big passion of mine and with both my sons playing for Newcastle East End FC, I was keen to become a coach.

“I completed my Level 1 FA qualification in football coaching, which involved the required safeguarding and first aid assessments and I am into my third year as a coach. It is a really rewarding role.

“The pandemic was tough for all teams at the club, as they naturally enjoy mixing together and keeping active. Many of the children also go to school together, so it is a real community feeling. Thankfully, they are back to regular training and taking part in matches and enjoying a sport they love.”

Richard Farrey, director, Silverstone Residential Surveys, said: “Grass roots football is something everyone should endorse. It enables youngsters to step away from an increasingly electronic environment, enjoy a sport, cultivate friendships and, as well as boosting physical fitness, it is great for mental wellbeing.

“As a result of Phil’s absolute passion and commitment to the club, Silverstone Residential Surveys, led by senior building surveyor, Ross Haggie, was keen to champion the team. We wish them all the best of luck as the year comes to an end and look forward to our continued sponsorship in the year ahead.”