Google uses hundreds of factors to determine the search engine ranking of your website. Domain authority is one of such factors which are used to determine the ranking.

Moz was the first platform to introduce domain authority as a metric. The more your domain authority, the higher your chances of ranking higher in Google search engine rankings and getting more traffic.

Domain authority also helps determine your SEO efforts as compared to your competitors. You can always use a domain authority checker tool to know the domain authority of your website.

Now, let’s get straight to points that you can follow to increase the domain authority of your website.

Find A Good Domain Name

If you’re just starting out, you should try to choose a domain name that is relevant to your niche, although, this isn’t compulsory. If your domain name is the representative of your main niche, it will help the visitors a lot in finding out what you do.

You should also make sure that your domain name is easy to remember as well. It will help people come back to your website whenever they want to. You can also buy old expired domains to avoid the need of aging the domain.

Once you have a domain, make sure it isn’t expiring anytime soon by purchasing for at least an year.

Focus On The On-Page Content

Doing SEO (Search Engine Optimization) of your On-Page content proves to be helpful both in domain authority and in Google search engine ranking. You should use image alt tags, the content, and the title tags as well to optimize your On-Page content.

Once you have your main keywords, you can also use their variations in the form of long tail keywords (LSI). You should also keep the pertains for articles short, and make a sidebar showing all the latest published posts.

You should use good SEO practices to make your content and keywords relevant to your niche. For this, you should create long form content and cover the topic deeply in the content.

Create Content That Is Linkable

Getting high quality domains to link you in their posts is very beneficial for your new domain that needs authority and targeted traffic. That is why you should focus on creating content that is linkable. High quality content that is published regularly will naturally start attracting links over time.

Authoritative sites publish lots of content on daily bases, and they are always looking for good sources of information. So, you can attract those sites and get your domain linked on their content pages by creating good quality content.

Improve Your Linking Structure

A common mistakes that many websites make is that they focus too much on getting external links that they forget about internal linking and its importance.

Internal links can be used to link content within your website. By using these links, you can help your visitors find the content they need, hence improving their experience on your website. This is also a nice way of keeping your old posts linked to your newer and relevant posts, and keep getting visitors on them as well. Internal links also allow your visitors to quickly go back to your homepage by using an internal link no matter where they are in your website.

You can use internal links to help your visitors find the information they need without actually searching for it. The links keep your visitors engaged with your content and website. This also helps the search engines rank your website better in search results.

Keep Removing Bad Links

You should keep an eye on your link profile and keep detecting the bad links every once in a while. This will help you detect the bad links that can actually end up hurting your domain authority instead of helping it.

You should also see the links on your website and see if they lead to bad websites. You can then remove those bad links which lead to bad sources.

Since detecting and managing every single link can be a bit difficult, you can use lots of link managers available out there, and some are even for free.