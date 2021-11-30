British music icons Simply Red are heading back to Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

Fresh from the success of their latest stellar Top 10 album Blue Eyed Soul, Mick Hucknall’s sleek multi-million selling groove machine today confirm a headline show at Britain’s biggest open air concert arena on Friday July 22.



Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday November 26.

This will be a long-awaited return to Scarborough OAT for the pop-soul legends who last headlined the stunning Yorkshire coast venue in August 2016.

Speaking about returning to the stage in 2022, Mick Hucknall said: “I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that.



“I miss being able to express myself. It’s going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait.”

Simply Red’s accolades and achievements are quite simply incredible. They have more than a billion hits on You Tube, have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide – with no fewer than five going to number one in the UK.

Their 1991 classic Stars was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe. They have had two US Billboard chart toppers with classic singles Holding Back The Years and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Every Simply Red studio album has been a UK Top 10 hit – most recent LP Blue Eyed Soul reaching Number 6 in 2019.

Hucknall has been the songwriter and bandleader since the beginning in 1985 and the current line-up of Simply Red has remained consistent since 2003.



Simply Red join a stellar line-up of headliners at Scarborough OAT in 2022 which includes Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Bryan Adams, Crowded House and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.



Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Simply Red back to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.



“Mick Hucknall is a music legend and he and his band sound as relevant and as fresh today as they did when Simply Red first burst into the public consciousness almost 40 years ago.



“We have had so many requests for them to return so we are delighted to oblige and reveal they will be back at this special venue next summer.”

