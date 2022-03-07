888poker has investigated which male celebrity the UK finds most admirable

Sir David Attenborough takes the top spot with 17% votes from a pick of 30 iconic celebs

Cristiano Ronaldo placed 2 nd with men, while women admired Brian Cox

Over a third of Brits (36%) believe that intelligence is the most admirable quality

According to new research, the UK has dubbed David Attenborough the ‘most admirable male’.

The stats from 888poker show that 36% of Britons crowned ‘intellectualism’ as the most admirable trait, which is why national treasure, Sir David Attenborough, scooped the top spot – while the trait ‘social status’ came in last at 5%.

The top five most admired male celebrities as voted by the British public are as follows:

Sir David Attenborough – 17% Brian Cox – 5% Cristiano Ronaldo– 5% Tom Hardy – 4% Prince William – 4%

Attenborough won by a clear mile – whereas pop culture stars Alan Carr and Kanye West received the least votes (0.4%).

Furthermore, both men and women in the UK agree that intelligence is the most admirable trait, with David Attenborough topping the poll for both genders.

Interestingly, for women, Attenborough was closely followed by Brian Cox (6%) – showing that intelligence does prevail. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo ranked second for men (8%) – despite appearance and sporting ability reportedly being low on the agenda for males.

What’s more, Gen Z buck the trend as they value societal status higher than any other age group (12%), whereas the 65+ members of the population don’t value it at all.

In fact, the 65+ category claim to admire royals, Prince William (7%), and entrepreneurs like Sir Alan Sugar (7%), in comparison to the likes of Gen Z who don’t appear to admire royals, but more figures such as Ronaldo (12%), Tom Hardy (6%), George Clooney (6%) and Louis Theroux (6%).