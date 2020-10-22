A local events company that specialises in mirror booths has made a significant investment in new technology to make sure that Santa still comes to the North.

SK Click Events can now unveil their simply stunning Santa AR, which is so realistic users can believe you are really in the room with him!

Available on a choice of SK Click’s Mirror Booths, Santa talks to you and poses for a photo, which then gets delivered as a printed or digital version to the user.

Also new for 2020 and as an added bonus, to keep customers safe and sound, SK Click offer a hands free adaptation to their mirrors. Users can simply scan the QR code and control the mirror from their own phone.

Director Kirsty Calvert, who set up Middlesbrough based SK Click three years ago, said:

“This year, due to the guidelines, it will be very hard for shopping centres, hotels, venues and the usual places to hold safe events for families to meet Santa.

“Our AR version of Santa not only addresses that but is an even better experience, especially as the customer gets a photo to keep and to share across their social media.

“We are delighted that we will soon be announcing that one of the North’s leading shopping venues and its sister sites across the UK are keen to have their very own Santa’s AR grotto. Feedback from a number of other companies is that now the technology is available, they are keen to give their customers this out of this world experience too!”

The seriously advanced AR software can show a standing or a sitting Santa, who interacts with each user, and the mirrors and the images created both present opportunities to promote sponsors and venues.

Ideal for events for people of all ages, most venues are selling tickets for the Santa AR experience, with many of them donating profits to a local charity.

Kirsty concluded: “The Santa AR works brilliantly on our SK Xceptional which is a 6ft smoked glass mirror booth. It also is perfect for a number of our other booths including the SK Mirror Me, the SK Beauty Booth and the SK Retro, each of which can be perfectly themed in your own grotto or in a grotto that we can also supply.”

All that is needed to run the Mirror Booth is a normal plug socket and a 3m square area. The set up can be manned by SK Click or your team can receive training on how to run it along with 24/7 technical support.

SK Click Events specialise in weddings, corporate events and venue event support. The company has ten different photo booth products and three handheld products which are unique to the area, including the SK Orb, which looks like a Magic 8 Ball and can be passed from person to person.

For Christmas events, SK Click has teamed up with Team Festive, who are on hand to design, create and build the perfect grotto.

For more information please email kirsty@skclick.co.uk / Antonia@skclick.co.uk or call 07946 792039.