New FABIA Monte Carlo available to order now priced from £20,925 OTR

Unique sports design package inside and out

High equipment levels including virtual cockpit display, sports seats and climate control

Three engine and gearbox combinations with power outputs of 110PS and 150PS

Milton Keynes, 4 March 2022: ŠKODA has announced pricing and final specifications for the latest addition to the new FABIA family – the Monte Carlo. Combining sporty design, high equipment levels and impressive practicality, the new range-topping FABIA Monte Carlo starts from £20,925 OTR.

Since its introduction to the ŠKODA range in 2011, the FABIA Monte Carlo has become a firm favourite with British buyers. Originally created to celebrate the brand’s successes at the Monte Carlo Rally and the ŠKODA Popular Monte Carlo from 1936, the Monte Carlo nameplate has become a permanent fixture in the line-up for more than a decade.

The latest version, which is now available to order, builds on the strength of its predecessors with a fully-loaded specification and a bespoke design package. The Monte Carlo has the largest wheels of any FABIA in the current range with 17-inch Procyon black painted diamond cut alloy wheels filling the arches. The sporting flagship of the range also features new sports bumpers, along with door mirrors and radiator grille finished in gloss black. Unique Monte Carlo badging and black ŠKODA lettering for the tailgate complete the exterior design package.

Inside the Monte Carlo adds height adjustable sports front seats trimmed with black fabric and artificial leather, a three-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel and red metallic upper decorative trim. Monte Carlo drivers also benefit from a black headlining, carbon effect lower decorative trim with white stitching and carbon effect door and side trim panels. An ambient lighting package, and aluminium pedals are also fitted as standard to the Monte Carlo model.

In terms of technology, the FABIA Monte Carlo comes equipped with a virtual cockpit with 10.25-inch colour display, Bolero radio 8-inch display, Bluetooth and SmartLink for seamless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. KESSY keyless engine start/stop and dual zone air conditioning with Climatronic electronic control are also included as part of the generous standard specification.

The FABIA Monte Carlo is available with three petrol engine and gearbox combinations. The line-up starts with a 1.0 TSI model that generates 110PS and is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox. Customers can also specify the same engine with a seven-speed DSG, or opt for a higher output 1.5 TSI unit with150PS and seven-speed DSG.

Prices for the FABIA Monte Carlo range from £20,925 OTR for the 1.0 TSI 110PS model up to £23,765 OTR for the 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG version. Order books are open now.