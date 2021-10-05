All-new Fabia priced from £14,905 on the road (OTR)

First Fabia built on Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform

Available from launch with four trim grade options

Four EVO petrol engines with outputs of 65PS, 80PS, 95PS and 110PS

All models equipped with LED headlights, Front Assist, Lane Assist and air-conditioning

Largest boot capacity in segment with 380 litres

More than 4.5 million Fabia models sold worldwide since 1999

Open for order from Tuesday 28 September 2021

Milton Keynes, 13 September 2021: The new-look ŠKODA Fabia is set to makes waves in its segment thanks to its bold, stylish design, superior connectivity and new technology. The first Fabia to be based on Volkswagen Group’s modular MQB-A0 platform, it will be priced from £14,905 OTR when order books open on 28 September 2021.

The new model arrives 21 years after the first-generation Fabia set new standards for space, value and quality in the UK supermini sector. Since its first appearance, the Fabia has become the benchmark car in its class and has played an instrumental role in growing the ŠKODA brand.

Building on the strength of its predecessors, the new Fabia is the most spacious car within its segment and delivers a range of new comfort features in addition to a plethora of new safety and assistance systems. Classic ŠKODA qualities, such as excellent value for money, high functionality and new Simply Clever features, confirm the Fabia as the perfect entry-level model to the ŠKODA range.

The UK range will consist of four highly specified trim grades from launch: S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition. The SE Comfort and SE L trims will appeal to drivers looking for an excellent drive and a well-appointed interior that features luxury touches, offering great value-for-money. Colour Edition focuses on style that can be personalised and the latest tech for gadget-focussed buyers. As part of the Colour Edition, metallic Graphite Grey and pearl-effect Magic Black can also be chosen as contrasting paintwork for the roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels.

A sporty Monte Carlo trim will follow early 2022.

Buyers can choose between four petrol engine options that deliver outputs between 65PS and 110PS. All units come from the Volkswagen Group’s advanced EVO generation of engines that deliver improved efficiency and fulfil the Euro 6d emissions standard. 65PS and 85PS engines are fitted with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard while the 95PS unit comes with a six-speed manual. The range-topping 110PS engine is fitted with a seven-speed DSG as standard.

Fabia S (from £14,905 OTR)

As Fabia customers have come to expect, all models in the new fourth-generation range are generously equipped. The entry-level S trim features LED headlights, Front Assist, Pedestrian Protection and Lane Assist including road edge detection are standard across the range, along with DAB digital radio, a 6.5-inch colour screen infotainment system with easy-to-navigate buttons and manual air conditioning. S buyers also benefit from e-Call+, a system that establishes an audio and data connection to a dedicated emergency call centre if sensors within the car detect a major accident.

Fabia SE Comfort (from £16,795 OTR)

Building on the generous specification of the S, the Fabia SE Comfort adds a host of additional features including 15-inch Rotare alloy wheels, front fog lights and a two-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel. SE customers will also benefit from rear parking sensors, height-adjustable front seats, adjustable lumbar support in front seats and leather-wrapped handbrake lever and gearshift knob.

Fabia SE L (from £18,980 OTR)

Customers opting for the Fabia SE L benefit from a packed specification list that includes 16-inch silver Proxima alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds and electric windows front and rear. Inside, all SE L models are equipped with Comfort seats, chrome-edged air vents, ambient lighting package and microsuede grey lower decorative trim with art grey stitching. In terms of infotainment, the SE L comes with an Amundsen navigation system with 9.2-inch colour display, Care connect and Infotainment online (1 year), web radio and six speakers. Dual-zone air-conditioning, along with two LED reading lights, a removable cup-holder and a front centre armrest are also fitted as standard.

Fabia Colour Edition (from £17,495 OTR)

Colour Edition brings style and playfulness to ŠKODA’s supermini series, while a host of technology at your fingertips adds to the enjoyment of the drive. The striking Colour Edition adds 16-inch Proxima black alloy wheels, privacy glass and door mirrors painted in roof colour. Inside, Colour Edition buyers also gain ŠKODA’s feature-packed Bolero radio with 8-inch colour display, Virtual Cockpit with 10-inch colour display and KESSY keyless engine start/stop. An umbrella in the door pocket completes the Colour Edition’s generous standard specification.

New design, even greater practicality

The Fabia has always offered unusually high levels of passenger space, and the fourth-generation model continues this tradition. At 4,108 mm long, it exceeds the four-metre mark for the first time, while the boot – which was already the largest in the segment – has gained an additional 50 litres to a capacious 380 litres.

The new model delivers a revolution in design language with dynamic lines, perfectly balanced proportions, and sharply drawn headlights and tail lights. Sophisticated details, such as aerodynamically optimised wheels and actively adjustable cooling shutters in the front bumper’s lower air inlet, allow for a drag coefficient (cd) of 0.28, which whilst being a new record in the small car segment, importantly helps with fuel efficiency.

In keeping with all other ŠKODA models, the new Fabia is also packed with intricate and clever details. These include body lines on the front doors that replicate the characteristic triangle of the Czech flag.

Inside, the new Fabia strikes the perfect balance between style and comfort. In keeping with ŠKODA’s current interior design concept, its look is characterised by a free-standing infotainment display that measures up to 9.2 inches. Large circular air vents and the new FABIA lettering on the sides of the instrument-cluster housing add further visual appeal.

The fourth-generation Fabia will be open for order from Tuesday 28 September 2021 with first UK deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of the year. For more information, images, video and technical data, please visit www.skodamedia.com.