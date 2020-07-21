New and enhanced assistance systems increase safety and comfort in ŠKODA models

Many modern safety systems already included as standard

Technology from higher classes now also available in compact ŠKODA models

Mladá Boleslav, 14 July 2020 – ŠKODA cars are among the safest vehicles in their segment. ŠKODA leaves nothing to chance when it comes to safety and driving comfort: the introduction of new and enhanced systems support the driver, give visual and acoustic warnings and actively intervene in dangerous situations.

The new ŠKODA Octavia has raised the bar in terms of safety in its class. Some assistance systems in the new edition of the brand’s bestseller are making their first appearance at ŠKODA, while others have been upgraded or offer an extended range of functions. Up to 20 different sensors feed data and information back to the systems. The new Emergency Steer Assist, which actively supports the driver in an impending collision with a pedestrian, cyclist or another vehicle by increasing steering torque to facilitate a controlled swerve, is making its debut. The turning assistant, which is also new, can detect oncoming traffic at junctions when turning and warn the driver in good time. If necessary, the vehicle will even stop automatically to prevent a collision. Another helpful addition is the exit warning system, which detects vehicles or cyclists approaching from behind when a door is opened. The sensor range is up to 35 metres. Also new on-board is the local hazard warning. This automatically alerts the driver to traffic disruptions near the vehicle – such as the end of a traffic jam.

Innovative assistance systems for even greater safety and driving comfort

From autumn, the Area View system will be available for the Octavia. This provides an overview of the immediate surroundings when parking and manoeuvring. Four cameras create a 360-degree image around the vehicle, which is shown on the central display in the cockpit. Side Assist can detect vehicles approaching from behind or in the blind spot up to a distance of 70 metres. A warning light appears on the inside of the exterior mirrors. If the driver nevertheless switches on the indicator, the system actively intervenes by correcting the steering to prevent collisions when changing lanes on motorways and dual carriageways. Front Assist with anticipatory pedestrian and cyclist protection offers added safety in the city. It detects vehicles in front and stationary vehicles as well as cyclists and pedestrians moving in front of the vehicle. The system gives visual and acoustic warnings and, in critical situations, initiates braking to actively prevent a collision.

The Adaptive Distance Assistant, which automatically matches your speed to vehicles in front up to 130 mph, has also been upgraded. In the predictive version, the system now also uses the camera on the windshield as well as data from the navigation system to automatically adjust speed to the course of the road. Both variants feature a stop-and-go function that automatically decelerates vehicles with DSG to a standstill and then automatically resumes driving within three seconds. The brakes are also applied in cars with manual transmission, provided the driver has engaged the appropriate gear and releases the clutch in good time before coming to a standstill.

Travel Assist provides additional comfort and safety: it combines the functions of various systems and detects a medical emergency. Travel Assist includes Anticipatory Adaptive Distance Assist, an improved version of traffic sign recognition, Adaptive Lane-Keeping Assistant with road works recognition, Congestion Assist and Emergency Assist. Every 15 seconds while driving, Travel Assist checks whether the driver is touching the steering wheel or has possibly lost control of the vehicle. If the driver does not intervene despite a warning, Emergency Assist activates the hazard warning lights and brings the vehicle to a controlled stop.

Modern assistants from higher vehicle segments now available for the compact class

Lane Departure Warning and Front Assist with City Emergency Brake function come as standard in the compact models: Scala and Kamiq. Lane Departure Warning uses the camera in the windscreen to detect lane boundaries and road markings. The system warns the driver of unintentional lane changes and automatically counter-steers to keep the vehicle in its lane. Front-wheel assistant monitors the distance to the vehicle in front and warns the driver of an impending collision. If necessary, the assistant initiates automatic braking. From 5 to 60 km/h, the system also detects cyclists and pedestrians.

Numerous safety systems and assistants from higher vehicle classes are also available as options. These include Adaptive Distance Assist or Side Assist with integrated Rear Traffic Alert. This assists the driver when backing out of a parking space. The assistant displays objects at the rear and also detects vehicles approaching from the side at speeds of up to 70 km/h. If the driver does not responds to either the visual or the acoustic warnings, the Rear Traffic Alert initiates automatic emergency braking. The rear-view camera or optional parking steering assistant, which automatically manoeuvres the vehicle into and out of longitudinal and transverse parking spaces, also provides assistance when parking. The integrated Manoeuvre Assist brake function detects obstacles in front of and behind the vehicle and automatically brakes if necessary. Other useful options include fatigue detection, hill-start assist and high-beam assistant.