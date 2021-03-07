ŠKODA adds SportLine variant to its new all-electric Enyaq iV SUV range

Lowered sports chassis, striking 20 inch wheels and black detailing to exterior and interior

Choice of two powertrains with ranges of up to more than 323 miles (520 km)

Mladá Boleslav, 16 February 2021 – ŠKODA is giving its customers a sporting chance this year with the addition of a SportLine trim to its new all-electric SUV range, the Enyaq SportLine iV. Black exterior detailing, large alloy wheels and a lowered sports chassis provide a sporting edge to the line-up. Inside, the Enyaq SportLine iV boasts sports seats with integrated headrests, a three-spoke multifunction leather sports steering wheel and carbon-effect trims. There will be a choice of two powertrains; the Enyaq iV 80 (150 kW offering a range of more than 323 miles (520 km) in the WLTP cycle) and the Enyaq iV 80x (195 kW), featuring two electric motors and is all-wheel drive. Both will arrive in the UK later this year.

The SportLine version of this new all-electric SUV has been created to appeal to drivers who like the dynamic look of ŠKODA’s performance models but with the added practicality of a full-size SUV. Customers will be able to choose from two powertrain options. The Enyaq SportLine iV 80 is equipped with a 82-kWh battery (77 kWh net) and can cover more than 323 miles (520 km) in the WLTP cycle. Its rear motor produces 150 kW. This battery is also fitted in the Enyaq SportLine iV 80x. Together with a second electric motor, this SUV features all-wheel drive, has a power output of 195 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 425 Nm. This version has a maximum range of 311 miles (500 km) in the WLTP cycle.

Excellent driving dynamics with rear- or all-wheel drive and a sports chassis

Regardless of whether it is fitted with rear- or all-wheel drive, the ŠKODA Enyaq iV boasts a high maximum torque and offers excellent driving dynamics. This is particularly noticeable in the Enyaq SportLine iV thanks to its trim-specific sports chassis, which comes as standard. It has been lowered by 15 mm at the front and 10 mm at the rear. The top speed for both powertrains is 99 mp/h (160 km/h). High-quality design details emphasise the sporty look of the Enyaq SportLine iV – both inside and out. The SportLine iV variant will roll off the production line at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. It is the only model series in Europe based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform to be built outside Germany.

Sporty black body detailing and full LED Matrix headlights

The SportLine iV’s striking grille, window frames, roof rails and rear bumper diffuser are detailed in black, as well as the model’s ŠKODA block lettering and tailgate badges. The robust side skirts are body-coloured and the SportLine iV comes with a model-specific front apron and badges on the front wings. 20-inch Vega Anthracite alloy wheels enhance the SUV’s appearance, both with exclusive Enyaq SportLine iV design.

The Enyaq SportLine iV comes with full LED Matrix headlights as standard. Each Matrix high‑beam module features 24 LEDs, which can be controlled individually and enable the driver to have the high beam on at all times without dazzling other road users. This intelligent technology automatically turns off individual segments of the light beam when the camera on the windscreen detects vehicles, as well as people and objects, reflecting the light.

SportLine-specific Design Selection option

As with the rest of the Enyaq iV models, ŠKODA has introduced a new interior concept – the Design Selections. The interior designers have created a model-specific Design Selection for the Enyaq SportLine iV. The upholstery and the roof lining are predominantly black. The dashboard is upholstered in a black synthetic leather with grey contrasting stitching and features carbon-effect trims, which provide visual highlights and can also be found on the door panels.

This SportLine Design Selection also includes trim-exclusive black sports seats with integrated headrests. These are upholstered in Suedia microfibre and feature grey piping. The three-spoke multifunction leather sports steering wheel comes as standard and allows numerous vehicle functions to be controlled from its user-friendly buttons and knurled wheels. The leather-covered steering wheel rim features grey contrast stitching, while the lower spoke has a badge bearing the SportLine lettering. The pedal covers come in an aluminium look and further enhance the Enyaq SportLine iV Design Selection.

UK pricing and specification details for the Enyaq SportLine iV will be announced in due course.