Available to order now, the ŠKODA Superb iV is priced from £31,970

CO 2 emissions of less than 40g/km

Perennial fleet favourite features plug-in hybrid engine for the first time, delivering an electric range of 35 miles (56km) in WLTP cycle

1.4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor delivers a combined output of 218PS (160kW)

SE Technology trim for business customers starts with P11d from £31,915 and Bik band of 10%*

Milton Keynes, 6 January 2020: Customers can now order ŠKODA’s first electrified car, the new Superb iV. The recently facelifted Superb now offers advanced tech and a low emission hybrid engine, and will be in UK showrooms later this month. ŠKODA’s first electrified car will be available in four trim levels with the plug-in hybrid powertrain: SE Technology for fleet customers, SE L, SportLine Plus, as well as the range topping L&K.

The Superb iV combines a turbocharged 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and 85kW electric motor, delivering a total performance of 218PS (160kW) and CO 2 emissions of less than 40g/km. The Superb iV also offers a zero-emission drive up to 35 miles (56km) and can travel up to 578 miles (930km) on a single full tank and a fully charged battery when in hybrid mode.

The Superb iV is ŠKODA’s first electrified model and the brand’s flagship doesn’t disappoint with its enhanced driver connectivity and assistance features. The new-look Superb iV is noticeable by its remodelled bumpers, wider grille, new full-LED matrix headlights with anti-dazzle, full-LED taillights and dynamic indicators.

The sophisticated look continues inside, with the fleet-specific SE technology trim offering customers a leather interior and an 8” infotainment system screen. The Superb iV follows the new Scala and Kamiq by including the new third-generation infotainment system (MIB3). Featuring an in-built SIM card for data and wireless connection for SmartLink and Apple CarPlay, it provides real-time traffic information and online support, allowing route suggestions to be calculated more quickly and accurately.