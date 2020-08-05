ŠKODA’s advanced Climatronic air conditioning system filters pollen and other allergens out of the car, aiding millions of hay fever sufferers

Technology reacts automatically to air quality and outside conditions

Milton Keynes, 17 July 2020 – For many allergy sufferers the summer can be an unpleasant time of year, with pollen causing watery eyes and sneezing. These allergy symptoms can have an adverse impact on driver safety, for instance when driving at 30mph, a sneeze could mean driving blind for up to a distance of 30 metres.

ŠKODA’s advanced Climatronic air conditioning system uses various sensors to monitor the car’s interior air quality, and, if necessary, responds by performing three functions simultaneously; they catch fine dust particles, help prevent allergens from entering the interior cabin, and can absorb unpleasant odours. For this to work optimally, drivers should remember to change their cabin air filters regularly; ideally at the start of the pollen season in Spring.

ŠKODA air conditioning system uses sensors for air quality, pollen and humidity

It is estimated that more than 13 million* people in the UK suffer with hay fever. With effective interior filters and intelligent air conditioning systems such as the Climatronic air conditioning System, ŠKODA keeps the vast majority of pollen and fine dust particles out of the car. Helping alleviate allergy symptoms and providing comfort for all passengers.

The Climatronic air conditioning system, which is available as standard or as an option in the new ŠKODA Octavia, as well as the Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb, uses various sensors to measure the interior air quality and humidity. If it detects excessive air pollution, it automatically activates the air recirculation function. This prevents any contaminated air from outside entering the vehicle, and the existing air is cleaned by internal recirculation. During this circulation process, the air passes through a highly effective activated carbon cabin filter in the Air Care System each time. Not only does it filter small particles, but also pollen. In addition, unpleasant odours are absorbed, for example, when the smell of windscreen washer fluid enters the vehicle.

A spokesperson at ŠKODA UK said: “The latest air conditioning tech in our new models not only creates a comfortable ambient temperature for all passengers, but it also uses filters that remove fine dust particles, odours and – crucially for hay fever sufferers – also pollen. This reduces the risk of watery eyes or sneezing and helps to increase safety on the road.”

