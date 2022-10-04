The North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) and Wave showed their support for WWT Washington Wetland Centre during a day of corporate volunteering.

Durham-based Wave has committed to deliver £300,000 of social value as part of its contract to provide water retail services to NEPO’s members. The volunteering day at WWT Washington is just one part of this commitment, with additional plans to create local employment, cost savings and encourage water efficiency and carbon reduction.

NEPO and Wave were joined by colleagues from North East local authorities and the wider public sector for a day of building fences, raking meadows and painting hides, all of which will help the 100-acre site – part of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust charity – in its mission to restore, create and protect wetlands and their wildlife.

Nicola Shelley, managing director at NEPO, said, “We were delighted to join Wave and our public sector colleagues in helping such a fantastic charity.

“Social value is at the heart of everything NEPO does, we want to ensure that every pound of public money delivers added value for the communities we serve. Joining Wave at the WWT Washington is just one example of how we can make a difference. It’s wonderful to see first-hand our shared enthusiasm for making a positive impact through public sector contracts.”

Tony March, director of public sector and industrial and commercial customers at Wave added, “As part of our social and sustainability promise, we’re committed to making a difference in local communities. We couldn’t be more pleased with the support and engagement we’ve received from NEPO and our customers to bring these volunteering events to life and make a real impact where it matters.”

Gill Pipes, centre manager at WWT Washington, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to NEPO, Wave and their customers, for giving their time to help improve and maintain the meadows, fences and hides down at Wader Lake.

“This habitat offers vital refuge for hundreds of waterbirds every autumn and winter and their efforts will really make a difference not only to the birds themselves, but to the visitors who enjoy watching them as they spend time in wetland nature.”

Ends