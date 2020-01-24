Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors has acquired experienced Probate Solicitor Stuart Lisgo, which will further strengthen the North East law firm’s Wills, Probate, Tax and Trusts legal service in the New Year.

Stuart’s introduction now increases Tilly Bailey & Irvine’s lawyers to 62, bolstering the firm to over 185 employees heading into the new decade.

Former Northumbria University graduate Stuart has progressed from a Partner role at a Sunderland-based practice to Teesside’s largest firm of Solicitors, working from its Hartlepool branch on York Road.

With over 13 years’ experience in probate and private client matters, Stuart joins TBI to help clients with Wills, Probate, Trusts, Tax and Court of Protection alongside an experienced team headed by Partner, Nicola Dalzell.

Stuart commented: “I’m delighted to be joining the firm, and I’m thoroughly looking forward to meeting new clients to help them with what are vitally important decisions in their family futures. TBI has a great history behind it and a lot of pride in what it offers clients, and that trust is something that you cannot ignore. It’s a great team of people to be surrounded by.”

Head of the team and Partner, Nicola Dalzell commented: “We have seen growth in our a number of our teams over the past 12 months, and now the addition of Stuart will enhance our Wills, Trusts and Probate practice even further. We have the largest private client team in Teesside and our lawyers are a credit to the firm. I am proud of the service we offer our clients, who regularly leave the buildings with a smile on their face.”

Managing Partner, Carolyn Tilly added: “I think our founders would be very proud of what we have achieved since 1842. I believe that we have some of the most approachable, experienced and reliable legal advisors in the region here at Tilly Bailey & Irvine, and to continue making positive additions is very refreshing.”

Tilly Bailey & Irvine continues to provide for all legal matters, including in its expanded conveyancing department and its commercial offering based at Wynyard Business Park.

Call us on 0333 444 4422 to speak to Stuart or any of our legal specialists across the North East about Wills, Probate, Tax and Trusts.