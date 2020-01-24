Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors have once again contributed to Teesside and Middlesbrough Philanthropic Foundation’s annual Shoebox Appeal over the winter in support of various local groups across Teesside.

Staff, including partners, helped ensure TBI prepared a healthy array of shoeboxes filled with everyday essentials to be among those distributed, all to help local support groups for the charity.

The boxes were distributed to Middlesbrough Council’s ‘In out of the Cold’ event, the homeless café in Middlesbrough, Moses Project in Stockton and the Community Church on Clifton Street in Middlesbrough, who fed people on Christmas Day and each Friday night. They were also handed out to numerous hostels and women’s refuges on Teesside, plus a refugee and asylum seekers group in Stockton.

TBI Partner Nicola Dalzell commented: “the Shoebox Appeal is a lovely sentiment to help those that are in need over the winter period when they need it most of all. As a local firm to the Teesside charity, the appeal is a perfect way for us to give something back to a number of local causes, and hopefully make a difference where we can.”

After 512 shoeboxes were distributed the previous Christmas, that same number plus 200 more were collected and handed out over the 2019-20 winter period.

Mandy Shields, Events Manager at Middlesbrough & Teesside Philanthropic Foundation, added: “This year we collected and distributed over 700 shoeboxes filled with everyday essentials that most of us take for granted, which is the most we have ever done. We couldn’t have done it without your amazing support.

“Without the help of our brilliant supporters we would not be able to help the dozens of organisations we work with at Christmas so I’d like to say a special thank you from the Foundation to all who have very kindly donated shoeboxes.”

Statistics between January and March 2019 showed around 170 homeless families in Teesside were in temporary accommodation – more than trebled in nine years – although rough sleeping numbers are dropping.

TBI also helped raise over £150 for another local charity, Teesside Hospice, with the help of its Christmas Jumper day over the festive period.

