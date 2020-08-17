Nowadays, having a car has become a necessity, and much more if we have children. A car helps you get around easily and save time. But what if the place where you live doesn’t have a parking lot? Where do you leave your car?

Rain and sun are some enemies of the exterior of a car. These can leave traces of dust and acid on the paint layer causing significant damage such as corrosion. Ultraviolet rays, for example, can lead not only to the deterioration of the interior, but also the exterior of your vehicle. Other elements of nature, like leaves or animal droppings, can also damage the appearance of your car.

If you decide to park your car on the street, someone could damage it. There are many people who do not calculate very well the minimum space that should be between two vehicles. A car could pass, scratch the paint or break the mirrors. Even if someone parks near you, they could hit the front or back of your car.

Do not forget about theft or vandalism. Each year, more than 7,000 vehicles are stolen, of which 75% were parked in unsafe places, such as the street. We see insecurity on the news every day: broken windows and even stolen cars and tires. The solution for the safety of your car is a parking lot!

Parking is equivalent to a concept used to mention the location of vehicles when they are no longer in circulation.

In the public space of cities there are areas for parking. In some of them there is no type of restriction, but others are subject to certain limitations (parking may be limited to a certain time or related to a fee depending on where you are physically).

In most cities there are parking problems. The urban physical space is not large enough to allow vehicles to park without any type of limitation. Consequently, a series of rules and measures are incorporated to organize parking. These rules are considered totally necessary to avoid a situation of circulatory chaos. The situation is the background of why automatic car parking system is becoming more and more popular.

The problem of parking has been increasing, so new buildings usually incorporate private parking areas. This measure has been useful, but it is still insufficient to fully resolve it. For this reason, some cities are adopting new actions (for example, in some European countries you can only park in the so-called blue zone and with a time limitation).

When the automobile was introduced as a means of mass transportation, there was no parking problem. However, with the passage of time there has been no choice but to regulate this situation. This has caused a change in the habits of drivers. To such an extent that in recent years the use of the bicycle as an alternative vehicle has become fashionable and that it significantly reduces parking problems.

To avoid conflicts or uncomfortable situations, some drivers look for alternative solutions. Shared parking has become fashionable in some cities. It consists of taking advantage of a car park for more than one user, depending on their personal circumstances. This measure is a good example of the conflicts generated by a lack of parking in almost all cities.

The urban planning of cities tries to correct the parking problem. There are measures that improve this situation, although not definitively. Keep in mind that some cities have a thousand years of history and are not designed for the volume of cars that circulate on their streets. For this reason, some of them enable dissuasive parking lots, located on the outskirts of the city so that drivers can park their vehicle without having to occupy the urban center.