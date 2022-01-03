A Gateshead-based office technology firm has received a business boost from retail entrepreneur, Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Andrew Skelton, Director of SOS Group, tweeted Theo about the company during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted SOS Group’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, SOS Group has seen an increase in business enquiries and gained 350% more Twitter followers.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Andrew Skelton says: “I’d tweeted Theo and the #SBS hashtag about our company and that staff were helping local people by supporting the Feeding Families food poverty charity this Christmas.

“This is SOS Group’s 20th year and Theo’s support is a great way to kick things off in 2022. We’re very proud to be a Small Business Sunday winner and it’s already clear that the engagement opportunities it offers are valuable from a business perspective.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, says: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

“My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish SOS Group every success.”

SOS Group supplies and maintains leading brand digital office equipment and offers a full range of office management services, including unified communications, IT support, document management, cost consultation and managed print services.

In addition, the firm’s DDB Workspace Solutions Division supplies a range of furniture, designed and constructed in the UK, that helps tackle common issues including posture and lack of space.

The company pride themselves on their community involvement and have donated more than £250,000 to support charities, talented young individuals and community organisations since they set out in business.

In 2020 they were proud to receive Community Business of The Year at the Federation of Small Business Awards in recognition of their work and were highly commended in the North East Charity Awards 2020.

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.