Many people might be skeptical when the subject of numerology comes up. But what many people don’t know is that the fear of the unknown is preventing you from accomplishing your heart’s desires.

If you’ve been struggling to find a path, don’t have much ambition, or simply are tired of feeling like something in your life is missing, then you have come to the right place. Here, we provide a brief overview of Soul Urge Numbers, what they are, and how to calculate them to improve your life.

What is a Soul Urge Number?

Your soul number reveals your core desires and destiny. This number allows your personal numerology to uncover vital details from your numerology chart. Each person has different numbers that help them identify who they are and what their purpose in life is. Invariably, we each have a Life Path Number that provides us with a deeper understanding of our personal journey, a Destiny Number which helps you identify your unique talents, and last but definitely not least, a Soul Number, which is perhaps the most important number to calculate because it reveals the deeper you and unlocks your core desires and authenticity.

When you decipher your soul urge number, you are unlocking personalized answers that will guide you on your path. Revealing your truest urges and deep cravings for your life, this information will help you achieve your dreams and passions. Simply put, your soul urge will be the driving force to motivate you on your ideal path as you will know with utmost certainty what you are meant to experience in this lifetime. Calculating your soul urge number guarantees that you will not only find your purpose, but you will have a better understanding of your own authenticity. With that said, everything in your life path will begin to make sense and you’ll be overcome with strength and perseverance. Even anxiety or depression sufferers will find peace of mind now that they can recognize their soul’s wishes, nurture their needs, and flourish in the world.

How to Calculate it?

To calculate your Soul Urge Number, you must use the letters in your name – more specifically, the vowels. The consonants in your name represent your public persona and other outward behaviors; however, the vowels represent your inner beliefs and traits that aren’t always revealed to the outside world. In other words, the vowels of your name are your free-flowing spirit that represents the timeless essence that lives on – i.e. Your Soul.

As mentioned above, remove the consonants of your name and remain working with the vowels. You’ll discover the values to each letter by reading the numerology table to learn what value is assigned to your vowels. The table reveals the number of each vowel: A = 1, E = 5, I =9, O = 6, and U = 3. Sometimes Y is considered a vowel. In the same vein, when it comes to dissecting your numerology chart, Y is considered based on how it’s used in your name. With that said, when Y is a vowel it is assigned the number 7. To help you identify whether you should use the letter Y to uncover your soul number, use it only if it precedes a vowel and an additional vowel sound (for instance in names such as Mya,) and if the letter Y is only vowel sound in a syllable, such as a name Kyle.

When the Y is considered a hard consonant, it must not be placed among the vowels of your name. So, Yoda for example would only use letters O and A. It’s important to note that when Y follows a vowel but does not add additional sound to the vowel, it is considered a consonant, such as with the name Layton.

If you are adamant about finding your true value, then uncovering your soul urge is key. The result is to find your deepest desires and your authentic self. After all, what a joy it would be to know without a doubt, that you can sincerely trust your own instincts and you will no longer be held back by insecurity. Lastly, interpreting your soul urge means that you will now be the leading role in your own life, and no longer the supporting act.