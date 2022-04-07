A local recruitment firm has continued to invest in the region by opening a new office in Stockton that will initially create four jobs and will see them add new specialist sectors as well as supporting their existing offer.

Tribe Recruitment has had a strong presence across the Tees Valley since 2009 with their head office in Darlington. The agency, who specialises in finding and matching ideal candidates for businesses within healthcare and industrial sectors, is expanding and adding FMCG and industrial services recruitment to its specialisms.

The firm has an outstanding history of matching recruiters with the ideal candidates across sectors including healthcare, construction, engineering, driving and logistics, warehousing and electrical wholesale.

Having seen significant growth throughout the Tees Valley, Tyneside and North Yorkshire last year following major contract awards within their transport and logistics, and warehousing sectors the company anticipates their FMCG service will have the same success whilst operating out of their new office at Halegrove Court in Stockton.

Managing director, Lisa Spark said: “We are dedicated to economically supporting the Tees Valley and the last few years has seen a 73% increase of clients which has resulted in the expansion of our own team. Our new office space will put us in an excellent position to recruit and attract the best talent in the area for our clients across all sectors.

“We have already seen successful job creation following our new investment as we hire for our Stockton branch. We’ve recently appointed Karina O’Hagan as divisional manager for FMCG as we look to tackle the shortage of specialist temporary workers in the sector. We are looking forward to having her on board alongside our other new starters as we continue with our ambitious growth plans.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen commented: “Tribe Recruitment is a fantastic example of a local business which has worked hard to create specialisms in its industry and its proven track record of expertise and delivery has helped drive this growth. This new Stockton office is another vote of confidence in our region and underlines the message that Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool are great places to do business.”