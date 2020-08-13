Inspired by a new era of football and innovation, Tottenham Hotspur’s new home kit uses dynamic color blocking and a bespoke knit pattern to add a futuristic quality to the club’s traditional look.

“Tottenham Hotspur’s 2020-21 designs try to capture some of the excitement generated through what has been a momentous time for the club,” says Scott Munson, VP, Nike Global Football Apparel.

The home shirt sees the traditional white enhanced by a knit pattern woven into the fabric. The pattern was created by reinterpreting graphics from old jerseys to create a new design. Blocks of blue cover the shoulders and frame the pattern, while a yellow pinstripe lights up a dark V-neck collar.

The same blue and yellow can be found on tape running down the sides of the torso. A yellow loop label, inspired by streetwear and featuring the Spurs badge, can be found at the left hip in another Spurs’ exclusive. Elevated trims on the Nike Swoosh and club badge provide a premium finish. Blue shorts and white socks complete the look.

“The kits look great,” says striker Harry Kane. “The home shirt has that distinct Spurs feel to it, but at the same time, looks very modern thanks to all the special touches. As an away kit, this shade of green is a new color, but I think it suits us really well, and the small details also make a big difference.”

As with the home kit, the away kit takes an adventurous approach by introducing a fresh shade of green and flashes of neon yellow and lava glow to create a vibrant change of colors for the new season.

The shirt is enlivened by hits of neon pink and yellow. Lava glow pinstripes pop against a black collar and side stripes, while a Barely Volt Swoosh, crest and sponsor’s logo shine against the green background of the jersey. The away shirt also features the exclusive loop label and elevated trims.

The 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur home and away kits are available July 30 on nike.com and tottenhamhotspur.com.