The sudden outbreak of a global pandemic brought many things to light. Particularly with the shelter-in-place measure that was implemented, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces have become common practice.

COVID-19 is usually spread from person-to-person. While staying at home reduces the risk of getting the coronavirus, there are still other bacteria and viruses to be wary of. Many of these can be found in common household objects and areas.

Breeding Grounds for Bacteria

Not all bacteria are harmful. There are countless bacteria found in the human body that doesn’t cause negative effects. Bacteria found on dirty counters and other frequently touched surfaces are a different matter altogether.

A particular home can house hundreds of harmful bacteria, like salmonella or E.coli, if it’s not properly maintained. Identifying the dirtiest surfaces inside the housethat might house these microorganisms and other potential viral carriers is the best place to start.

The Kitchen

The areas where food is usually stored and prepared is a hotspot for bacterial growth. Health and sanitation experts believe that the kitchen contains more bacteria and fecal contamination than any other space inside the house.

Cutting boards, kitchen sinks, and countertops are some of the usual surfaces where bacteria can thrive. Areas that come into contact with uncooked and unwashed food also pose higher rates of contamination.

The kitchen floor is often one of the most overlooked areas of any household. Many people neglect cleaning and disinfecting this part of their homes. One of the best ways to protect the kitchen from all this contamination is by investing in sanitary flooring and stainless steel equipment.

The Bathroom

The place where people go to get rid of bacteria can also be one of the dirtiest. Bathrooms, especially those with hot showers, are the perfect place for germs to grow. This is because a lot of moisture is produced and stored for extended periods of time.

The shower tub, toilet, and drains are important spots to attend to. These are the most frequently used areas inside the bathroom. Despite their function to wash off any bacteria, sometimes a lot of residues can remain which may spur bacterial growth.

Consider cleaning this area at least once a week. It must be thorough to ensure that everything is disinfected. There are also a lot of hard to reach spaces like faucets. Use the appropriate tools to get to those small spots.

The Little Things

Germs can also thrive in areas where people least expect. All types of knobs, switches, and handles need just as much attention. A lot of germs and bacteria can also be found on a lot of personal items as well. Phones, keys, and wallets have been found to house yeast and mold.

These surfaces get the most exposure from different people inside a household. It’s only natural that a diverse set of bacteria can be found on them. It’s important that these surfaces aren’t forgotten when it comes to cleaning.

Keep It Clean

Different areas of a home can have varying risks. The life of bacteria and viruses can be affected by a lot of factors. The kinds of surfaces present inside a home, people’s lifestyle habits, and the cleaning products used are all instances to be considered.

Of course, one of the best ways to mitigate the spread of harmful microorganisms is by practicing good body hygiene. Establish necessary habits and encourage family, friends, and visitors to observe them. Simple things like taking shoes off before entering, proper handwashing, and showering after coming from outdoors can go a long way.

It also helps to have good household hygiene. This entails regularly sanitizing a lot of areas and surfaces around the home. Contrary to popular belief, cleaning takes a lot more than just rubbing things down. There is a correct and proper way to protect a house from bacteria and germs.

The Right Way

First, it’s important to invest in proven disinfectants. EPA approved bleach, hydrogen peroxide, ethanol alcohol, and rubbing alcohol are all material that should be present in any household. Disinfectant wipes and even toothbrushes are also good tools to help in applying these cleaning agents.

Always follow the recommended label instructions for any disinfectant. Avoid mixing solutions together. This could render them to become ineffective or potentially dangerous. Wipe or scrub surfaces thoroughly and let the disinfectant dry after a few minutes. This guarantees that any harmful bacteria will be killed effectively.

Each surface may also have varying reactions to different disinfectants. Any disinfectant can be used on chemically-resistant surfaces. Porous surfaces like marble usually come with manufacturer recommendations for cleaning. It’s best to avoid any acidic agents for porous materials. Surfaces that come into contact with food should always be rinsed with water after cleaning.

With the spread of a global pandemic, a lot of people have given prime importance to their health. Proper hygiene has become more important than ever. As the world recovers, it’s worth remembering that an individual’s well-being always starts at home.