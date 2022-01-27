SsangYong Motors UK has partnered with EO Charging to offer SsangYong customers preferential terms for the provision of a homecharge point. The partnership will give new Korando e-Motion customers the ability to ‘fill’ their EV from the comfort of their own home.

SsangYong dealers will be able to offer Korando e-Motion owners preferential prices for a home 7kW untethered (universal) or tethered unit smart charger and its installation. Considering the £350 OZEV Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) grant[1], an EO Mini Pro 7kW homecharge point costs from £595 – versus an RRP from £945.

The EO Mini Pro 2 connects to the internet to provide ‘smart’ functionalities monitoring energy usage and charge scheduling via the ‘EO Smart Home’ app. It’s small in size, measuring less than the size of an A5 sheet of paper (175 x 125 x 125 mm) and is covered with a 7-year warranty exclusive to SsangYong customers, in-line with e-Motion’s 7-year/ 90,000 mile warranty. The unit has Auto Power Balancing to safely manage electrical load (optional extra) and has a locking feature to prevent others from utilising the charger. EO products come with a three-year warranty and, and benefit from 24/7 customer support, 365 days of the year.

With several energy companies introducing energy tariffs tailored specifically to electric car owners, customers who charge at home can benefit from cheaper tariffs during the night – when there is less demand on the national grid.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said; ”With the arrival of our new pure electric Korando e-Motion, it’s important that our customers have access to quality charging solutions at home to ensure they are able to charge frequently, quickly and economically. With EO, we believe we have an attractive proposition to complement Korando e-Motion and SsangYong’s future range of electric vehicles that are in the pipeline, particularly when the Mini Pro 2 has a 7-year warranty, matching that of e-Motion.”

The SsangYong e-Motion, launched this month in the UK, is the first fully electric crossover utility vehicle produced by SsangYong Motors. With a range of 210 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, the all-electric e-Motion combines driving enjoyment, eye-catching design, crossover utility and a zero-emissions powertrain.

The e-Motion has intelligent packaging, high practicality, and a long-distance driving range. Buyers will also benefit from a range of dedicated electric vehicle (EV) in-car technologies, new safety features, and stand-out exterior and interior design. SsangYong Motors is investing significant efforts into the electrification of its current and future products, with a plan to offer three more EVs by 2025.

EO, is one of the UK’s leading providers of electric car chargers. In addition to providing charge points for homeowners, EO also deploys for some of the world’s largest business and fleet operators including Amazon, Tesco and DHL. Since launching in 2014, EO has sold over 50,000 chargers to customers around the world.

Charlie Jardine, Founder and CEO of EO Charging, commented; “Across the country, drivers are realising the financial and environmental benefits of moving to an electric car. However, for many, powering that EV can feel complicated. We’re delighted to be working with SsangYong to offer our smart, compact EO Mini Pro 2 chargers at point-of-sale for the Korando e-Motion, and in turn help simplify charging for new EV owners.”