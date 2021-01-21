Forget everything you know about January being gloomy and miserable! For 2021, St. Moriz is celebrating TANuary – it’s time to start the New Year in style, with glowing, golden skin!

TANuary is all about feeling good in January, whether you tan for body confidence, self-care or to glow-up, St. Moriz has your back. After all, having a beautiful bronzed tan isn’t just a look, it’s a state of mind!

3 Products To Prepare For TANuary:

Spray Tan In A Can – for the perfect quick drying formula that leaves no mess and develops into a gorgeous golden tan. The spray can technique allows you to reach those tricky areas that are often missed when applying fake tan yourself – for the perfect lockdown tan (£12.99, Superdrug)

Miracle Tanning Serum – proven to combat ageing skin and reduce imperfections by boosting collagen and elastin in the skin. Used daily, this silky-smooth serum visibly reduces stretch marks and wrinkles, in just 2 weeks (£14.99, Superdrug & Feel Unique)

Radiant Glow Face Mist – A streak-free formulation packed with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. Spritz across your face to leave your skin beautifully bronzed, glowing and hydrated (£9.99, Superdrug & Feel Unique)

To celebrate TANuary and start 2021 off with a bang, St. Moriz is giving away a year’s worth of St. Moriz tan to ten lucky winners, so they can have the perfect glow goals all year round. And to continue the good vibes, and to thank their loyal #TanTribe, one lucky winner could be in with a chance of winning £500!

Head to Tanuary.co.uk to enter the competition and read St. Moriz’s top tanning tips!

Ready to say goodbye January, hello TANuary? Celebrate looking good and feeling good this TANuary with St. Moriz!