A new dimension to the growing Air Max 270 family, the Air Max 270 React Engineered is designed for those who wish to stand out in a crowd. Like its Air Max 270 React predecessor, the shoe employs Nike React technology to aid in a smooth transition from heel to forefoot while the re-engineered upper underscores zonal structure throughout – offering lightweight, breathable lockdown with a modernized style. The cushioning system’s latest iteration’s TPU welded overlays which harken back to the Tailwind IV and Air Max 120.

The initial men and women’s colorways of the Air Max 270 React Engineered are inspired by light’s ability to attract attention stemming from radiation, refraction and reflection.

The Air Max 270 React Engineered releases globally January 16.