A housing development in Standish is in the running for a top national accolade after a visit from the Warranty Provider, Premier Guarantee.

The Links, on Rectory Lane, Standish, is a development of new homes by Charles Church North West. The site is located on the former Wigan Golf Club and has now been awarded the prestigious Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards for Quality Recognition.

The Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards were formed to recognise quality developments and high standards of site management performance. The award gives credit to developments of high quality that are deemed among the best in the UK.

The development was nominated by Premier Guarantee after numerous quality inspections. The inspection confirmed that the quality of the build, and site management of the development was of high quality.

Construction Director, Paul Mascord and Site Manager, Matthew Hacking are now set to receive a certificate marking their award, and The Links will be automatically put forward for the national Excellence Awards.

Matthew, 36 and from Briercliff in Burnley, said: “It’s fantastic to be given some recognition for the high-quality work everyone has undertaken at the site.

“We work on the basic principle that we put our customers first, ensure great customer satisfaction and enjoy what we do.

“We are passionate about creating an enjoyable and social environment for our employees, which really gets the best out of them. The team has performed brilliantly and deserves to be credited.”

Paul Mascord said: “It is a pleasure to receive an award of this stature as it means that the hard work and dedication of Matt and his team has been recognised in the industry and that gives us a huge sense of pride.”

Karl Wiseman, managing director for Charles Church North West, said: “The whole team at The Links have worked extremely hard to achieve this award. Matthew demonstrated high levels of Site Management, and produced high quality new homes on the development, so I am delighted to be able to congratulate him on this much-deserved nomination.”