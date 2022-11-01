Stars announced for Bradford’s 2022 Festive Launch

Bradford’s most anticipated event of the year, The Broadway’s spectacular Festive Launch is back on Saturday 12 November, and the girls from pop band Liberty X will be headlining the event with a performance at 5.45pm.

The Liberty X girls will be performing a medley of their greatest hits on stage right before the big Christmas lights switch on for Bradford. Liberty X were stars of the noughties and runners up on the ITV talent show Popstars in 2001, who achieved 10 consecutive UK Top 20 singles which gave them international success.

Joining the Liberty X girls will be Ellie Sax and family favourites, Anna and Elsa. World famous saxophonist, Ellie Sax who is well known for her residency at Ocean Beach in Ibiza and appearances on stage at festivals and in nightclubs around the world, will be performing at 2.10pm and 5.20pm.

Stars of the hit film Frozen, Anna and Elsa will entertain the crowd throughout the day with the first set beginning at 1pm followed by a meet and greet session.

The festivities will culminate in a live countdown for Bradford’s Christmas lights switch on at 6.30pm, and a fireworks display at 7pm at City Park.

Ian Ward, General Manager at The Broadway, commented: “This year’s Festive Launch marks the event’s fifth anniversary and each year it gets bigger and better as we attract fantastic performers. The day is a really fun, family-friendly and inclusive event – it is the perfect way to kick off the festive period.

“We’re proud to be part of the Bradford community and are delighted to be throwing open our doors for everyone to enjoy. Through our Festive Launch we hope to bring people together and increase footfall from residents and visitors into city venues and destinations.”

Alongside the celebrity appearances and lights switch on, the Festive Launch will see the return of the ‘Broadway Presents’, a talent show to find the region’s next big stars. Winners from the three categories will scoop a £250 Bradford City Centre gift card which can be spent at The Broadway and across the city.

The Festive Launch is free to attend and guests can turn up to The Broadway throughout the day.

The Broadway has more than 80 retail stores and over 20 eateries, plus a six-screen boutique cinema.

To find out more about the Festive Launch, please visit www.broadwaybradford.com/events/festive-launch/.