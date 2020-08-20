Today on NEconnected, we’re featuring a young northeast entrepreneur who at just 23 has launched a successful digital marketing agency.

Right Hook Studio, established by Matthew Smith, provides services around branding, website development and digital marketing. Helping businesses drive leads online.

Matthew Smith, Director at Right Hook Studio added: “We’ve only been established around a year, so it’s great to have already helped businesses around the country with digital marketing strategies. We’re very excited when we can bring extra revenue streams for businesses.”

Right Hook Studio specialises in Branding, Website development, SEO, PPC and Paid social media ads and have clients including Integrum Services, Boxing Science and Generation Skincare.

