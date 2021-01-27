Recognition for the start-up.

Beneath the start-up India action plan, start-ups abiding by the definition stated under the G.S.R. notification 127 (E) will be eligible to apply for the recognition beneath the program. Those start-ups who want recognition will have to provide supporting documents while using.

Eligibility criteria for start-up recognition.

– The start-up has to be incorporated as L.L.P. (limited liability partnership), private limited company, or registered as a partnership firm can apply for online MSME registration.

– Start-up’s turnover should exceed Rs. Hundred crores in any of its preceding financial years.

An entity would be considered the start-up for a decade (10 years) from its incorporation date.

– The start-up must be working to bring improvement and innovation in the existing products, services, and processes, and it should have the capabilities to create employment and wealth. The entity formed by splitting up or reconstruction of an existing one will not be considered a ‘start-up.’

A startup is a new business setup that is small and launched by a single or a group of individuals. What makes the startup distinct from other companies is that a startup offers a new product or service that is not present at any other place in the same manner. The base of a startup is modernization and creativity. The enterprise which engages in developing the new product or service or redevelops the current into something better is signified as a startup. The Indian government, with the primary objective of supporting the startups in India, has launched the Startup India Scheme, an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The primary objective of the Startup India Scheme is –

Promoting funding by the Bank.

Simply the start-up integration process.

Granting various advantages and exemptions from tax.

Start-up India: – section 80 IAC tax exemption.

After obtaining the recognition, a start-up might apply for the tax exemption beneath section 80 I.A.C. of the income tax act. Once an entity gets the tax exemption’s clearance, the start-up can avail of the tax holiday for three successive financial years out of its first ten years since its incorporation date.

Now, let us check out the eligibility criteria for the same.

Eligibility criteria while applying to income tax exemption (section 80 I.A.C.).

– The entity that wants to apply has to be a recognized start-up.

– Here, only L.L.P. (limited liability partnership) or private limited company is eligible for the tax exemption beneath section 80 I.A.C.

– The start-up has to be incorporated after the 1st of April 2016.

Start-up India – tax exemption beneath section 56 of the income tax act (angel tax).

After obtaining the recognition, a start-up might apply for the angel tax exemption but need to ensure the G.S.T. registration in India.

Now, let us check out the eligibility criteria for the said tax exemption.

Eligibility criteria for the tax exemption beneath section 56 of the income tax act.

– An entity that wants to get the tax exemption has to be a DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) recognized start-up.

– If Paid-up share capital’s aggregate amount and start-up’s share premium after the presented issuance of share, if any, does not go beyond the Rs. 25 crores.

Things to keep in mind.

– No person as representative, agency, or franchise has been recruited to DPIIT (department for the promotion of industry and internal trade) for recognition certificate for the start-up by the department of industrial policy and promotion, which operates under the ministry of commerce and industry.

– Start-up India’s application for the certificate of recognition has to be submitted by the start-up on its own, with the help of its details, email, and mobile number.

– Ministry of commerce and industry does not demand any fees to obtain the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) certificate of recognition for start-ups.

– Any fee charges for the recognition for start-ups is not legal and would be subjected to appropriate legal action.

As the criteria mentioned earlier for the recognition of start-up and tax exemption clarify, only those who meet the requirements would benefit from it. DPIIT (department for the promotion of industry and internal trade) only considers the companies that fulfill the particular prerequisites that depend on its type, company’s age, company’s form, company’s turnover, and company’s eligibility for conducting the business. As stated above are the tips and criteria for the certificate for recognizing the start-up and standards to obtain the tax exemption from the various provisions of the income tax act.