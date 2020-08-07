Many IT specialists are stuck in low-paying and boring jobs. Why? Most of them are just unwilling to update their technical skills to get ahead in their careers. And as a result, they are struggling to keep pace with the latest trends because they haven’t observed the recent shift to new www.certbolt.com .

It’s important to understand that the global workforce is quickly evolving. Companies want to achieve more with the least resources and its only right that you unlock your full potential by improving your skills. Today, we are going to show you how you can achieve more in the networking field by adopting the right study approach. Here’s your guide to the Cisco 300-415 exam and what benefits it can bring you.

Cisco 300-415 Exam Overview

Taking effect from February Cisco 300-435 ENAUTO CCNP Certification Practice Questions is part of the new Cisco certification path, keeping up with advancements and market demands. This exam, formally named Implementing Cisco SD-WAN Solutions validates your knowledge of SD-WAN Architecture, Router Deployment, Security and Policies, Controller Deployment, Operations, and Management. These are however merely guideline areas, so don’t hesitate to visit the official Cisco website to know all the topics in detail.

The assessment is associated with the CCNP Enterprise credential but you must also pass the Cisco 350-401 exam to earn it. Sitting for 300-415 test separately, you’ll not verify your professional-level skills but still will acquire a certification, namely Cisco Certified Specialist — Enterprise SD-WAN Implementation.

Requirements for Cisco 300-415

The candidates for 300-415 should have mastered all the topics mentioned in the exam outline and have experience in CCNP Enterprise Certifications Exams & Deployment. Besides, the applicants should be familiar with wide-area network design and routing protocol operations. These are not prerequisites for the test but are foundations upon which it is built.

What Do You Stand to Gain?

For system integrators, network administrators, and solution designers, the benefits of passing Cisco 300-415 are huge, as it is essentially a mark of quality in their niche. It provides thorough and rigorous coverage of the basic and advanced concepts. Also, higher qualifications come with better pay among other opportunities: as stated at PayScale.com, professionals with CCNP Enterprise can expect to earn about $95k annually on average.

Your Best Preparation Tip

Cisco offers a course to prepare you for the exam, entailing three options: guidance by an instructor, lab practice, or purchasing self-study materials. However, this may not be enough as long as it's also important to know how the exam is built and what questions might await you. For this purpose, acquiring practice tests from a reliable provider can help. Training with these materials, remember to correct all the mistakes and time yourself to improve your exam-taking speed. After such trial attempts, you'll be ready to ace your main exam.

Conclusion

Our modern IT market thrives on competition, and the more qualified you are, the higher the demand for your services. The final result is improved wages and multiple options for career advancement. Being a universally recognized certification exam, Cisco 300-415 will stretch your boundaries and get you going towards this goal. Take charge now, prepare thoroughly with practice tests, and get your certification!