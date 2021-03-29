Legendary rock band Stereophonics are returning to the Yorkshire coast this summer for a headline show no fan will want to miss.

Widely regarded as one of Britain’s best live acts, the explosive Welsh four-piece will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday July 28.

Tickets go on sale via ticketmaster.co.uk at 9am on Friday April 2.

Stereophonics played a brilliant sold-out show at Scarborough OAT – Britain’s largest open air concert arena – in 2018 and fans have been demanding their return ever since.

Promoter Peter Taylor, of venue programmers Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Stereophonics’ show here at Scarborough OAT in 2018 has to go down as one of the best-ever at the venue. We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming them back this summer for what is going to be another legendary night!”

With almost 30 years under their belt, not to mention seven Number 1 albums and 10 Top 10 singles, it is no wonder Stereophonics are rated as one of the biggest bands to ever come out of the UK.

And with ever-growing legions of fans around the world, the band – founding members Kelly Jones (vocals/guitar) and Richard Jones (bass) together with Adam Zindani (guitar), Jamie Morrison (drums) and long-term touring keyboardist Tony Kirkham – continue to create stunning music.

Their 11th studio album ‘Kind’ was released in 2019 and became the band’s seventh LP to hit the top spot in the UK Album Charts,

Featuring the singles ‘Fly Like an Eagle’, ‘Bust This Town’, ‘Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’ and ‘Hungover For You’, ‘Kind’ sublimely added to a brilliant catalogue of work that includes such classics as ‘Local Boy In The Photograph’, ‘The Bartender and the Thief’, ‘Just Looking’, ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘Mr Writer’ and ‘It Means Nothing’.