Somewhere in a parallel universe, the takeover of Newcastle United went through last year, and the club is full of Saudi money. The Magpies paid Lionel Messi’s release clause from Barcelona during the summer, persuaded Harry Kane to leave Spurs, and bought a whole new back line. The sportswriters in that parallel universe are currently discussing Newcastle United’s exciting charge towards qualification for the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, we’re stuck in this universe, and we’re staring relegation in the face yet again.

We’ll hold our hands up and admit that we very briefly believed that Steve Bruce might be able to get a respectable result out of his team this season. The signing of Callum Wilson provided the Magpies with the kind of goal threat they haven’t had for years, and for a “blink and you’ll miss it” period of a few weeks, the team looked competent. Those heady early-season days seem like they were a very long time ago now. Any other chairman would have sacked Steve Bruce months ago. If there were fans in St. James’ Park at the moment, his position would be untenable. As there aren’t, and as the chairman seems to be indifferent to what happens on the pitch so long as Newcastle stays up, Bruce remains in situ. He knows he’s doomed eventually. The players know he’s a dead man walking. Many of the club’s fans are moving beyond anger into apathy. The situation is truly dire.

Way back in January, hot on the heels of yet another embarrassing defeat, Bruce memorably said that the time has come to “do it his way.” We still don’t know what he meant by that. He’d already been Newcastle United’s manager for eighteen months when he gave that now-infamous interview, so we can’t help but wonder who’s “way” he’d been following up until that point. Based on results since then, Bruce’s way is even worse than whatever methodology he’d been following beforehand. The team is in freefall. Recent good results from Brighton and an upturn in Fulham’s form have left the Magpies teetering on the abyss. Sheffield United and West Brom have helpfully already occupied two of the relegation spaces and made them their own, but if the only candidates to join them are Brighton, Fulham, and Newcastle, only the most optimistic of Magpies fans would bet on Brighton or Fulham to go down instead.

Bruce might lose his job even if one of the other two teams conspires to perform even worse than Newcastle between now and the end of the season. If the team goes down, he definitely will. Most Newcastle fans will be happy about that. He’s never looked up to the job, was never popular because of his previous association with Sunderland, and hasn’t done much to inspire confidence in the almost-two-years he’s been in charge. Bruce’s reign in Newcastle isn’t one that will be looked back on fondly. What comes next, though, might be even worse. Steve Bruce isn’t long for the Newcastle dug-out, but with Mike Ashley still in ultimate control of the club, who in their right mind would want to replace him?

One man who certainly wouldn’t be interested is former boss Rafa Benitez, who recently gave an interview in which he confirmed he’d love to work in the Premier League again, wishes Newcastle fans all the best, but said he wouldn’t work for the club again with Ashley in charge. That’s yet another good call from the popular Spaniard. Bookmakers are currently offering odds on Newcastle’s next permanent manager (which says a lot about Bruce’s job security), and the hot favorite is Graeme Jones. Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of him. He’s a Gateshead-born Geordie, but he never played for the club, and the sum total of his managerial experience is a single season at Luton Town. That season ended in his dismissal with the club in the relegation zone of the Championship. With no disrespect intended to Mr. Jones, there’s nothing about his resume that suggests he’s capable of managing a Premier League team. Recently-fired Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is also considered to be a candidate for the job, as is Eddie Howe, who probably knows better than to accept it.

Should we feel any sympathy for Steve Bruce at all? On a human level, yes. We don't doubt that he's tried as hard as he can. He often has a hurt, kicked puppy expression on his face in post-match interviews, which almost makes us want to give him a hug. He knew that the Newcastle United job was a poisoned chalice when he took it. He would also have been well aware that the fans didn't want him, and the board wouldn't support him financially. He gambled on his experience and nous being enough to make the difference. He was wrong.

Given how late in the season it is, we suspect that Bruce will be allowed to see the season out no matter what happens. It makes no sense to bring a new manager in now with only six weeks of the season to go. We saw Alan Shearer try to fill that role once, and it ended in disaster. When the season is over, and the summer arrives, though, we think Bruce will be told that his services are no longer required. Aside from the fact that Rafa Benitez and Kevin Keegan won’t be coming back, almost anything could happen next. Perhaps Eddie Howe will surprise us all by taking the job anyway. Perhaps Frank Lampard will use Newcastle United as a vehicle to claim his redemption after Chelsea let him go. Knowing our luck, though, and knowing Mike Ashley’s hiring policies, too, we’re more likely to end up with Mark Hughes.