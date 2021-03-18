Stock market holidays include all those days that have a non-weekend day when NYSE, Nasdaq, or bond market close for a day. The holiday is somewhat the same as Christmas or New Year’s.

There may be times when the stock market remains open on holidays while the bond market is closed. Sometimes, the market is closed for mourning purposes like when the Nasdaq and NYSE was shut to honor the death of the late president of 2018, George HW Bush.

Moreover, if a holiday falls on a Saturday, the stock market closes on the day before it, i.e., Friday. Likewise, if the holiday takes place on Sunday, the market closes on the following day, Monday.

The regular working hours of both Nasdaq and NYSE is 9:30 am to 4 pm every Monday to Friday. The market is closed every Saturday-Sunday.

List of stock Market Holiday

The Nasdaq and NYSE usually close for nine days and have one day where only partial trading occurs. Here is the list of holidays in which Nasdaq and NYSE will remain close:

Date Holiday Status New years 1 st January, 2021 Closed Martin Luther King, Jr’s birthday 18 th January, 2021 Closed Washington’s birthday 15 th February, 2021 Closed Good Friday 2 nd April, 2021 Closed Memorial Day 31 st May, 2021 Closed Independence Day 5 th July, 2021 Closed Labor Day 6 th September, 2021 Closed Thanksgiving Day 25 th November, 2021 Closed Thanksgiving Day 26 th November, 2021 Partially closed Christmas 24 th December, 2021 Closed

Apart from the above chart, the stock market closes early at 1 pm on black Friday and the day after Thanksgiving, 26 November. At the same time, it remains open on Memorial Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, and new year's Eve.

Bank and Bond market holidays

If you want to buy a mutual fund or bond, it is essential to keep in mind the dates on which the bond markets are not open. Bond markets are closed on the days that are mentioned in the above list. However, there are extra days too in which you will not be able to trade. As discussed earlier, the bond market holiday differs at times from stock market holidays. The dates during which the stock market are open fully or partially while the bond market are closed are:

Memorial Day closes early at 2 pm.

2 July, shut down at 2 pm.

Columbus Day, 11 October, closed all day.

Veteran Day, 11 November, closed all day.

Black Friday, 26 November, closes early at 2 pm.

The day before Christmas Eve, 23 December, closes at 2 pm.

New Year’s Eve, closes early at 2 pm.

The bond market also differs from bank holidays. It is not always the situation that the two will coincides even if the list seems identical.

Bank holidays are also the non-weekend holiday when the workings are closed in commercial and saving banks. The federal bank may take off on Veteran day and Columbus day but does not stop working on Good Friday.

You can say the stock market rarely sleeps.

The stock market is usually open throughout the year and never has an extended holiday except for the three consecutive days off, including the weekends. That is the maximum time off it takes in the whole year. There is only a couple of times in the last century where you can see the market has shut for more than three days. For instance, during the 9/11 attacks in 2011 and in WW1 when the NYSE was closed for four months.

Usually, there are very few cases when the stock market shuts down, but it can stop due to national emergencies like when the market was closed due to a terrorist attack on 11 September 2011. There are other reasons too when the exchange official decided to close the market.

For the first time after 1 June 2005, the NYSE was shut down when the market experienced some communication problem. It was due to a halt in the system for four minutes in 2015. The market reopened the next day. Moreover, Nasdaq was shut for more than half an hour in 1994 after a squirrel chewed the power line. This closure of the market was a memorable one since it was the third time the market was closed in just a few weeks.

The reason behind why the stock market does not close its trading for more than three days is to avoid the controversy which develops in investors. Basically, the three-day limit is a thumb rule of the policymaker rather than a formal policy requirement. This rule ensures the investor they are not indulging in a complicated task and to earn their trust.

Reasons why the stock market never closes

There can be many reasons as to why the market never closes, but the three leading causes are:

One, it leads to frequent complications and affects the liquidity of assets. The government has to make sure the value of frozen assets does not fall and to avoid margin calls. Moreover, the officials’ order which one to loosen up first can create chaos and complications in the arrangement. This chaos often leads to undermining the value of government bonds and equities.

Second, a market lockdown creates panic among traders that whether they will have access to their assets again or not. As a result, as soon as the trade opens, the prices experience free fall. Thus, instead of restoring stability, the freeze leads to further irrationality.

Third, market lockdown implies that the country is weak despite the multiple worldwide market route.

Thus every market avoids closing their trading. Even in the global depression in 1929, the markets were fully operating. Also, during the pandemic, the global market was on a roller coaster, but the financial market remained open. Closing the market gives a wrong impression. Thus, no country does it.

Since fear is a more powerful emotion than greed, it is better not to give the investors a chance to think they are denied access to money for long. Otherwise, there is an excellent chance that they will start withdrawing their money off the table, especially if a disheartening situation took place in the middle.