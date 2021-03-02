With over 815 items donated to the Keep Stockton Warm initiative the community has succeeded in helping THREE local charities to keep warm this winter.

In January, Castlegate and Wellington Square shopping centres launched the Keep Stockton Warm campaign and installed a donation station for the community to donate their unwanted coats and winter accessories.

Originally the campaign was supporting local charity ‘A Way Out’ but the generosity of the residents of Stockton has enabled them to support a further two local charities. As well as donating the coats and accessories to ‘A Way Out’ items were also donated to both ‘One Community Link’ and ‘The Moses Project’.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager at Castlegate shopping centre said “We have been amazed by the number of items donated, we set a target of 500 but have actually received over 815! We cannot express how much this means to those people in need and how proud it makes us of our community.”

The campaign has now closed and donations are no longer being accepted, but following the huge success of the campaign it may well become an annual collection.

The campaign ran throughout January and February, working with volunteers from ‘A Way Out’ to sort through the donations. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions the team were able to set up a socially distanced sorting room in an empty unit with plenty of space for all items to be quarantined at each stage of the sorting process. People donating items were reminded to only bring their donations to the centre when shopping for essential items and not to make special trips to ensure that all safety measures were adhered to. In spite of the hurdles that the centre teams and the community had to overcome, they still managed to smash the target.

“We already have plans in the pipeline for our next community projects, so watch this space!” added Chantal.

For further information about the charities the coats were donated to and how they have helped those in need and to keep up to date with activities at the shopping centres visit

their websites: www.castlegateshoppingcentre.com or www.wellingtonshops.co.uk