Rosedene in Egglescliffe celebrated its 10th anniversary by planting 10 trees across all of the provider’s nursery settings to demonstrate its commitment to teaching children about the environment.

The children took to the grounds to plant a tree to mark a decade since the setting, based at Egglescliffe C of E Primary School, opened.

The nursery is involved with many community initiatives, including litter picks at Preston Park, the local scarecrow festival and leaving small bouquets for people to find.

Across the nursery settings, the staff and children focus on ways to lower their carbon footprint and preserve the environment for youngsters in the future.

Rosedene uses the curiosity approach to guide children in their learning and has forest and beach schools to help teach children about the value of nature.

Jodie Hutchinson, nursery manager at Egglescliffe, said: “We teach the children about the gifts we receive from the trees – the fruit that we eat, the paper we write on – it all comes from our woodland. This vital information will lay the foundations for them to grow up to be green warriors.

“Here at Rosedene Egglesciffe, we try our best to be good neighbours. We’re always helping to keep the community clean and tidy, while also teaching our little ones to look after the environment. The children recently made-up little bouquets and left them around the local area for people to find and make their day.

“I’ve been here since the Egglescliffe setting opened, and I’ve seen many changes, including the introduction of the curiosity approach and the beach and forest schools. These are hugely beneficial to both parents and children, and our nursery is the perfect environment for this ethos.”

Egglescliffe Rosedene is an OFSTED Outstanding rated setting.