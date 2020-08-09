A school visit to a new development in Northumberland generated a ‘moving story’ for a very special chair.

Children from Belsay School visited Countylife Homes’ Belsay Bridge development last year, to learn about how homes are constructed and while touring the show home, one particular item of furniture caught the eye of teacher and pupils alike.

“There was this lovely big armchair and we all thought it would make a superb story chair for our Reception classroom,” said Miss Demi Houghton, from the school. “We asked Countylife if it might be available once the properties were completed and they very kindly donated it to us.

“It will now play a big part in introducing us to different worlds, people and places as story time explores a plethora of exciting books next term.”

With just one property now remaining and the show home soon to be occupied by a buyer, Countylife Homes’ Sales and Marketing Manager, Charlotte Woodcock, was happy to help transport the seat the 100 metres from the development to the school next door.

She said: “We thoroughly enjoyed working with the children last year when they were looking into how homes are built and are thrilled to finally get the chance to deliver the chair now lockdown restrictions have eased.

“After such a long period of time when people have needed to stay apart, I hope that – once it is safe to do so of course – a full classroom of children will be able to gather around the story chair and enjoy many a good tale together.”

Countylife Homes is known for building exclusive developments of high quality homes in sought after locations across the North East. Other recently completed projects include Brunton Square near Gosforth and Coasthouses, in Beadnall.

A development of just nine detached, semi-detached and terraced cottage style properties, work at Belsay Bridge is expected to be completed in September this year.

Picture caption: A group of children from Belsay School enjoy a story in their social bubble with Reception Class Teacher Demi Houghton (seated in chair) and Countylife Homes’ Charlotte Woodcock.