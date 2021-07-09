Managing everything on your own, including projects, teams, and clients may be a nightmare. Contractor Management Software allows you to stay on track with your business so you don’t waste time and can focus on the important tasks at hand.

With Contractor Management Software, you can run your business without worrying about paperwork, scheduling, or administrative headaches.

Assign Jobs to your Workers Easily

Job Card Management Software makes it simple and efficient to schedule jobs. Using tools like route planning, route optimisation, time planner, and geo planner, you may use the system to allocate assignments to your staff.

Track and Monitor your Workers

Contractor Management Software helps you to keep track of your employees and check the status of your projects. You can monitor the real-time position of your employees with tools such as live mobile tracking and vehicle tracking. The live mobile tracking function allows you to follow your workers’ devices and find them while they’re out in the field. You may also learn how much time your employee devotes to each job, how long he remains on-site, and when he leaves the job site. By assisting you in assigning a new job to the worker closest to the job location, the system helps you to reduce fuel and travel costs.

The vehicle tracking tool also provides you with information such as driving habits and trip data.

Create Quotes and Track Leads Easily

Job Management Software helps you to increase the productivity of your company by assisting you in better managing leads. You can simply save and manage the information of your potential clients and turn leads into quotations.

The software saves you time by allowing you to produce quotations from anywhere, whether in the office or on the road. To generate quotations, you can utilise templates or customise them as needed. You can also easily convert quotations to jobs without losing any data.

No Signal, No Problem

Your mobile workers can simply perform their tasks with the aid of the mobile app, even in places where there is no signal. They can simply perform their job while offline because the system supports offline mode, and all of their tasks will be instantly sent back to the office once they get online.

Ensure the Safety of your Workers

Electrical Contractor Software allows you to create surveys to collect feedback from clients and guarantee that your employees follow health and safety guidelines. A questionnaire is an excellent tool for gathering information about each job, employee, or client.

Digitise your Documents

Contractor Management Software enables you to digitise documents, allowing you to reduce paperwork in your workplace. If you rely on paper for your company operations, you run the risk of incurring errors, but if you use digital technologies to save your data, the risk of making mistakes is substantially decreased. Your employees can now use the mobile app to fill out certifications while on the job.

Generate Error-Free Invoices

Using the mobile app, you can produce detailed invoices no matter where you are. When a project is completed, you can produce an invoice right away. After you’ve created the invoice, you can either print it or email it to the appropriate customer.

Contractor Management Software is a comprehensive management solution that includes all of the tools you’ll need to take your business to the next level. Switch to the software and see how it can help you improve your business.